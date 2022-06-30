FloSports, MAVTV Motorsports Network Announce New Livestreaming Partnership

Start your engines, motorsport fans, a new partnership between FloSports and MAVTV is going to give you even more access to your favorite sport.

Today, FloSports and MAVTV Motorsports Network announced a livestreaming partnership that will deliver live content from MAVTV Plus to fans through FloRacing, FloSports’ dedicated motorsports platform. All past content, including the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, finals of the Chili Bowl Nationals presented, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and more will be now hosted by FloSports under the “MAVTV on FloRacing” banner. You will be able to co-stream events starting on July 26 and all MAVTV content will officially cross over to FloRacing on July 27.

“We place enormous value on the fan experience; we want to give our customers the best viewing experience possible,” said Morgan Lucas, President of Lucas Oil. “MAVTV’s mission is to connect race fans to their favorite events - from anywhere. FloSports helps us deliver on that mission, giving subscribers the best support, technology, and access to the motorsports events they love. We are all-in and eager to build this partnership into the best motorsports streaming platform available.”

Motorsports were once considered niche sports in the eyes of the traditional sports fan, but they have taken on new life thanks to the popularity of NASCAR and F1 trickling down into other promotions. MAVTV covers quite a bit of these “other” events that include races featuring stock car, open-wheel cars, vintage cars, off-road vehicles, boats, dirtbikes, karts, and just about anything else you can put a motor in and race.

MAVTV also offers original content that they call “Automotive Reality,” as well as live events like the ARCA Menards Series and the Pro Motocross Championship.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome MAVTV viewers from across the globe to FloSports,” said Mark Floreani, CEO and Co-Founder, FloSports. “Our platform will give current MAVTV Plus users access to all of our live and on-demand events including motorsports and so much more. With the first live MAVTV on FloRacing event streaming today, we aim to create a seamless viewing experience and ensure not a minute of a live event is missed.”

You can download the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.