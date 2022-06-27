Amazon’s FreeVee Adds Two Fuse Streaming Channels

Amazon’s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service Freevee has expanded its offerings by adding two streaming channels from Fuse Media. The two offerings, Fuse Backstage and Fuse Beat, are available to stream immediately.

Fuse Backstage takes a look at developing talent in the music industry with documentaries, biographies, performances and a reality show. Fuse Beats celebrates the influence of Black culture in the pop world around the globe, a channel considered to be the most widely released Black content channel in the streaming industry.

Amazon rebranded its IMDb TV streaming channel to Freevee earlier this year as it announced bringing the service onto iOS in May. Backing from Amazon puts Freevee in a position to develop a wealth of original programming, including “Bosch: Legacy,” the spinoff of longrunning Prime Video favorite “Bosch,” and “Sprung” set to hit streaming services in late 2022.

Fuse Media has lately been focused on AVOD content as well, announcing two additional channels to its 2022 lineup. Of these, Latino Vibes will follow the Fuse Beats model, highlighting Latino American influences while Camptastic deals with the campy and kitschy nature of “crazy TV.”