fuboTV Adds Five New Free Channels Featuring Elvis, Bob Ross, Anime, More

Subscribers to fuboTV are in for some laughs, hip-shaking, and happy trees as the live TV streaming service has rolled out five new linear FAST (free, ad-supported TV) channels. The streamer is bringing five new channels of feel-good content in the Dove Channel, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, the Elvis Presley Channel, and RetroCrush.

The five channels come from digital entertainment company Cinedigm and will appear across two tiers of Fubo’s otherwise sports-centric service. The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, and Dove Channel are now featured on fuboTV’s base plan Fubo Pro, while The Elvis Presley Channel and RetroCrush have been added to the Fubo Extra package. The latter two channels are also available as add-o or as part of Fubo’s Elite and Ultimate plans.

“The team at FuboTV has embraced the value of FAST channels, and through this partnership, their subscribers will now have access to some of the strongest, enthusiast-focused streaming brands available,” Cinedigm’s VP of business development and strategy Jennifer Soltesz said. “The explosion of FAST has made it easier than ever for passionate fans to immerse themselves into programming in any genre - from anime to comedy - or featuring the biggest pop culture icons like Bob Ross and Elvis Presley. With FuboTV as a distribution partner, we are able to bring this premium content to Fubo subscribers across North America.”

With these five new offerings, fuboTV now offers over 50 FAST channels that complement its live sports, news and entertainment programming.

Now available in FuboTV’s base package, Fubo Pro:

The Bob Ross Channel: The beloved artist entertains viewers with the entire catalog of the iconic “The Joy of Painting” television series.

Comedy Dynamics: Stand-up comedy specials, TV shows, feature films, and documentaries.

Dove Channel: A top source for family-friendly content, feature films, and television titles filled with uplifting and enlightening programming that the whole family can enjoy together.

Now available with the Fubo Extra add-on and in FuboTV’s Elite and Ultimate plans:

The Elvis Presley Channel: An exclusive slate of iconic Elvis films and TV programs, plus additional movies, series and lifestyle programming inspired by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

RetroCrush: Experience the golden age of anime with fan favorites and deep cuts.