fuboTV Adds New Family Page Feature to Give Parents More Control Over What Kids Watch
Children of all ages love watching television, but sometimes there are certain programs that parents definitely don’t want their kids to see. Plenty of streaming services have features specifically designed for families with children that help parents to ensure their kids don’t consume any inappropriate content. Now fuboTV has joined the crusade, introducing a new the Family page this week.
The Family page exists as a tab at the top of the menu on the Fubo app, currently only on Roku devices, where users can choose from a variety of options. The page will hold all of the family-friendly on-demand movies and shows on the service, allowing users to scroll through the entire catalog of content for kids. Additionally, the page will contain links to all of the live and upcoming kid-friendly movies and shows that are available across the channels on the live TV streaming service, as well as suggesting popular movie and shows every day.
Even though children are small physically, they’re no small part of any streaming service’s base of customers. Studies have shown that kids' tendency to watch the same thing over and over again actually drives a good portion of streaming services' total streaming time. When your toddler decides to watch “Moana” every day for six months, those are all cumulative minutes that streaming platforms are delighted to have. So if appealing to kids’ love of repetition is good for a service, then features that appeal directly to families are a no-brainer.
This move comes from fuboTV following some pretty steep price hikes recently, so the service is working to ensure that it’s worth the money people pay for it. While Fubo's CEO was confident that people would be willing to pay a premium for access to more live sports than ever, the addition of these family features can only help the live TV streaming service stay relevant in a competitive marketplace.
While this isn’t the most expansive slate of family features that exists in a streaming service today, it’s a good step for Fubo’s overall family accessibility. The platform will be looking to expand the Family page’s features in the future, and building off of the strong foundation of this addition should be a good way for the service to make up for their deceptively huge price increases in recent months.
