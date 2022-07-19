fuboTV Adds New “My Stuff” Feature to Help Organize Your Favorite Content

fuboTV has rolled out a new test that changes the name of the “Recordings” tab to “My Stuff.” But, the update is not just about a new name, but it updates the feature’s functionality as well.

Previously, the “Recordings” tab was the place to manage just your recorded content on fuboTV’s Cloud DVR. However, the new “My Stuff” section houses your recordings as well as gives you a way to manage your favorite shows and movies. Depending on your device, “My Stuff” has slightly different options, but on connected and smart TVs, it is broken down to four main sections.

My Stuff Sections

Recorded: All of your current Cloud DVR recordings.

All of your current Cloud DVR recordings. Added: Any shows or movies you have added to My Stuff.

Any shows or movies you have added to My Stuff. Scheduled: Your upcoming Cloud DVR recordings.

Your upcoming Cloud DVR recordings. Content Type: Filter all of the programming in My Stuff by Sports, Shows, or Movies.

The “Added” section is the biggest change, which more or less acts as a favorites section for on-demand content. That way, if there is a movie or TV show that you want to catch-up on, but it isn’t currently available to record, you can mark it to watch later and it will show up when it appears on the channel guide.

The change is most similar to how Hulu Live TV manages its DVR and favorites. Also titled “My Stuff,” it is a singular hub to access both recordings and on-demand content.

While the feature has already been released to some customers, it is expected to roll out to all users in the coming weeks.