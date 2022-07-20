fuboTV Adds New Premium Plan in Canada with 13 Corus Channels, Including Adult Swim, HGTV, & Food Network Canada

The channel lineup for live TV streaming service fuboTV is about to get even more stacked north of the border than it already was. This week it was announced that Fubo would launch a new premium plan in Canada that will include 13 channels from STACKTV — a Corus Entertainment premium, multi-channel streaming service.

The 13 channels joining the service as part of the STACKTV partnership Global, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, W Network, Showcase, Slice, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Lifetime, The HISTORY Channel, TELETOON, Treehouse, and YTV.

fuboTV’s Premium Plan will cost $34.99 CAD monthly, $99.99 CAD per quarter, or $359 CAD annually.

“STACKTV’s leading lifestyle and entertainment content bolsters FuboTV’s growing portfolio, creating a true cable TV replacement package,” fuboTV’s senior director of content strategy and acquisition Mihir Shah said. “Our mission is to offer Canadian consumers a diverse range of news, entertainment, and sports programming, with something for everyone in the family.”

Also included in Fubo's new Canadian Premium Plan will be beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, CBC, Cheddar, Curiosity Stream (on demand only), Fight Network, Law&Crime, MLB Network, Fubo’s original movie and sports, and more.

This move will further strengthen Fubo’s appeal north of the border as not only will the streaming service become the Canadian home of English Premier League soccer next month, but the Premium Plan will also be one of the few services in Canada to carry the Paramount Network, home of cable’s most popular show “Yellowstone.”

The additions of STACKTV’s channels to fuboTV’s sports-focused lineup will bring additional comedy, drama, lifestyle, reality, and family content to the platform, as well as regional and national news. STACKTV is already available on Prime Video Channels and Rogers Ignite TV in Canada, but by being packaged as part of fuboTV’s Premium Plan, the streamer will be able to reach even more cord-cutters.

“The expansion of STACKTV underscores the attractive value provided to both viewers and partners as we deliver its premium content to more audiences where and when they want to watch it,” Corus Entertainment VP for content distribution Drew Robinson said. “Providing a package of the top performing Canadian TV channels, with live and on demand access to the most talked about content, STACKTV suits every household’s entertainment needs. Audiences are increasingly discovering the benefits of STACKTV and partnering with FuboTV gives even more Canadians access to this first-class, unique streaming experience.”