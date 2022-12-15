fuboTV Hit by Cyber Attack During World Cup Semifinal Match
On Wednesday, as football fans from around the world were watching defending champion France beat Morocco in the World Cup semifinals, customers of sports-centric live TV streaming service fuboTV experienced a service interruption at the most inopportune time. However, unlike YouTube TV’s disruption during the 2018 World Cup semifinals, this was not a streaming or bandwidth issue, instead, Fubo is saying that it was the target of a cyber attack.
“On December 14, 2022, the day of the Qatar 2022 semifinal match between France and Morocco, many FuboTV customers experienced issues accessing their accounts,” the company said. “The incident was not related to any bandwidth constraints on Fubo’s part. We were instead the target of a criminal cyber attack.”
Once detected, Fubo says that it took steps to mitigate the impact of the attack and was able to restore service to all affected customers by Wednesday evening. The company did not indicate whether any subscriber data was at risk due to the attack, but it has been in touch with law enforcement about the incident.
“The entire FuboTV team is absolutely dedicated to delivering an exceptional experience while protecting customer data,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “Our primary focus currently is on ensuring that the incident is fully contained and that there is no threat of further disruption for any of our customers.”
In addition, the streamer has contracted industry-leading incident response firm Mandiant to assist with the investigation and response. Fubo has promised to maintain transparency throughout the process and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
“We appreciate the trust our customers have in us and the opportunity to serve them everyday,” Fubo said. “We assure you that we are working diligently with our outside cybersecurity experts to take all appropriate steps to remediate this incident and to prevent any similar incident from recurring in the future.”
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG Sportsnet, and SportsNet NY.