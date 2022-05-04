fuboTV will Soon Broadcast Boston Red Sox Games on NESN in 4K

If you a Boston sports-loving cord-cutter, you will soon be able to stream Red Sox games in 4K.

NESN, the regional sports network of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, has started broadcasting all Red Sox home games in 4K HDR. While the 4K broadcasts are already available on DIRECTV satellite and Verizon Fios, you will soon be able to stream them with fuboTV as well.

The exact timeline for when the games will be available on fuboTV hasn’t been set, but NESN says that it will be “soon.”

Unlike NFL games on FOX which is unconverted to 4K, NESN broadcasts will be in its native 4K HDR format. Since broadcast format is slightly shorter at 3840 x 2160 (vs. 4096 x 2610), you will either see black bars on the top or bottom, or if you zoom, they will be cut off by the TV.

fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM are the only two Live TV Streaming Services that offer NESN, after YouTube TV dropped the channel in November 2021. While DIRECTV satellite offers NESN in 4K, DIRECTV STREAM has yet to add the feature.

fuboTV has been streaming sports in 4K since the 2018 World Cup. They now broadcast select NFL, College Football, and College Basketball games on FOX & FS1, along with Premier League action on NBC and USA Network.

How to Stream 4K with fuboTV

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the fuboTV app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended to view content in the format as well. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.