Google TV Makes Streamer Login Easier, Simplifies Device Setup

Google is making it easier to get started with its line of smart TVs, according to a code breakdown from 9to5Google. Changes to the software will allow the smart TVs to immediately download and sign into streaming services, reducing the hassle of first-time setup.

One of the biggest issues that consumers face when purchasing a new streaming device is getting all of their favorite streamers installed and logged in. With updates to its settings, the system will remember which services customers were using on previous devices along with the required passwords. Upon setup, the program will automatically search for those services in Google’s app library, install those options and log in with the appropriate passwords.

This feature is an extension of Google Assistant’s current options which allow users to sign in to streamers alongside their favored music app to play over Google’s cadre of devices. With password and app sharing on its way, Google and Android users will have immediate access to their favorite content on Google Nest Hub or any Cast-ready devices.

In last month’s deep dive into Google TV’s update apk (update files used by Google and Android devices) version 1.0.4508, analysts found code directing devices to a reference similar to Google Assistant streamer lists. This allows the smart TV to seamlessly integrate all of a consumer’s compatible streaming services right out of the box, even if Google TV doesn’t have certain streamer apps initially installed.

While the referenced code doesn’t lead back to Google Assistant directly, the phrasing indicates that it may use a different device such as your phone or another TV. This cross-compatibility allows consumers to integrate a Goggle TV with their own household gadgets even if the viewer doesn’t own any other Android products.

Google has been upping its Smart TV game this year, attempting to transform these ubiquitous household devices into more than just hubs for entertainment. In January, the company’s product manager announced plans to bring fitness components and smart-home capability into consumers’ living rooms. The company also expanded Google TV software to incorporate individual profiles, a move that has been in the planning stages since last October.

Google’s move to simplify the setup process for its smart TVs is another step toward the tech company’s goal of making its devices into all-encompassing hubs for the household. As functionality expands, Google may be introducing all-new ways for its customers to enjoy their favorite content no matter where they are at home.