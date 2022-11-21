HBO Max Black Friday Deal: Get HBO Max for Just $1.99 per Month for First Three Months (80% Off)

Want to binge “House of The Dragon,” the latest season of “White Lotus,” or stream “Elvis”? HBO Max has launched a Black Friday Deal for new and returning subscribers to get 80% off your first three months.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and running through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, you can get HBO Max with Ads for just $1.99 per month, $8 less than the normal $9.99 price.

How to Get HBO Max for $1.99/mo.

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Create Your Account.

Select the HBO Max with Ads.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

Get The Deal $1.99/month | normally $9.99 hbomax.com Get HBO Max For Just $1.99 a Month For the Next 3 Months Through November 30th

With both the ad-free and ad-supported plans you get access to all of Warner Bros. movies after they leave theaters. That means during your year of the service you will be able to stream “Elvis”, “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Black Adam,” and more.

You will also be able to stream all HBO Max hit series including the “Game of Thrones” prequel, “House of The Dragon.” You can also stream new seasons of “Westward,” “White Lotus”, “Euphoria,” “Succession”, “And Just Like That…”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Insecure”, Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, and “How to With John Wilson.”

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.

What’s The Difference Between HBO Max with Ads and HBO Max Without Ads?

Those on HBO Max with Ads will have 3-4 minutes of ads every hour on Max Originals. There will be no ads on either plan on HBO shows and movies. Additionally, HBO Max with Ads won’t get access to content in 4K or have the ability to download content offline.

Normally, HBO Max with Ads is $9.99 per month, while HBO Max without Ads is $14.99 aper month. With the promotion, you will get 40% off of both plans, meaning that HBO Max is $5.83 with ads and $14.99 without.

What Else Can I Watch with HBO Max?

In addition to hit original series, you can also watch a deep library of programming including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “South Park,” “Doctor Who,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Boondocks,” “Sesame Street,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” CW shows such as “Batwoman,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Katy Keene”; DC’s “Doom Patrol,” “The O.C., “Pretty Little Liars,” the CNN catalog of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” and much more.

HBO Max features a rich library of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “The Lord of the Rings,” every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.