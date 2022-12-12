HBO Max, Netflix Lead All Streamers with 14 Nominations; Where to Stream 2022 Golden Globe Nominees

While the calendar year might be winding down, awards season is just heating up. On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association released its nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This season’s ceremony will mark a return to television for the awards after controversy led to an organizational overhaul in 2022. The awards will air on both NBC and Peacock on Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET and Jerrod Carmichael will host the event.

As it did with this past year’s Emmy winners, HBO and HBO Max led not only all streaming services, but all TV distributors in nominations, pulling in 14, but this time around, it was tied with Netflix. Hulu came in second with 10, followed by FX, which airs many of its series exclusively on Hulu.

Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations, including for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Other major films in contention for awards are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Tár,” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” was the second most nominated film with six.

On the television side, the final seasons of “Better Call Saul” and “Ozark” are up against new series “House of the Dragon” and “Severance” — as well as returner “The Crown” — in the Best Drama Series category, while on the Musical or Comedy side, new shows “The Bear” and “Wednesday” join sophomore entrees “Abbott Elementary,” “Hacks,” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

“Abbott Elementary” leads all TV series with five nominations followed by five shows with four noms (“The Crown,” “Dahmer,” “Only Murders,” Pam & Tommy,” and “The White Lotus).

The HFPA announced the nominees for all of the categories, including individual performances, directing, writing, and more. If you would like to check out the full list, you can check out the awards' official website.

If you are looking for things to stream over the holidays as you prep for the glut of awards shows beginning after the first of the year, we have rounded up where you can stream all of the films and TV series that were nominated for the Globes. While not all of them are currently streaming, bookmark this page, as it will be regularly updated to reflect all of the changes to each title’s streaming homes.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water December 14, 2022 Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Elvis June 22, 2022 The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.

The Fabelmans November 11, 2022 Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

TÁR October 7, 2022 Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

Top Gun: Maverick May 24, 2022 After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Babylon December 23, 2022 A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.

The Banshees of Inisherin October 21, 2022 Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.

Everything Everywhere All at Once March 24, 2022 An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes. This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery November 23, 2022 World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

Triangle of Sadness September 23, 2022 A celebrity model couple are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged captain. What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

Best Motion Picture Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio November 9, 2022 During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.

Inu-oh May 28, 2022 Born to an esteemed family, Inu-oh is afflicted with an ancient curse that has left him on the margins of society. When he meets the blind musician Tomona, a young biwa priest haunted by his past, Inu-oh discovers a captivating ability to dance. The pair quickly become business partners and inseparable friends as crowds flock to their electric, larger-than-life concerts. But when those in power threaten to break up the band, Inu-oh and Tomona must dance and sing to uncover the truth behind their creative gifts.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On June 24, 2022 Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish December 7, 2022 Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: He has burned through eight of his nine lives, leaving him with only one life left. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.

Turning Red March 10, 2022 Thirteen-year-old Mei is experiencing the awkwardness of being a teenager with a twist – when she gets too excited, she transforms into a giant red panda.

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front October 7, 2022 Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.

Argentina, 1985 September 29, 2022 In the 1980s, a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time.

Close November 1, 2022 Two thirteen year olds have always been incredibly close but they drift apart after the intimacy of their relationship is questioned by schoolmates. When tragedy strikes, one is forced to confront why he distanced himself from his closest friend.

Decision to Leave June 29, 2022 From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.

RRR March 24, 2022 A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown November 4, 2016 The gripping, decades-spanning inside story of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Prime Ministers who shaped Britain’s post-war destiny. The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world – Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

Ozark July 21, 2017 A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.

Severance February 17, 2022 Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

The Bear June 23, 2022 Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death. As Carmy fights to transform the restaurant and himself, his rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.

Hacks May 13, 2021 Explore a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).

Only Murders in the Building August 31, 2021 Three strangers who share an obsession with true crime suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Wednesday November 23, 2022 Wednesday Addams is sent to Nevermore Academy, a bizarre boarding school where she attempts to master her psychic powers, stop a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships.

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird July 7, 2022 As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story September 21, 2022 This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.

The Dropout March 3, 2022 The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.