HBO Max Releases Highly Requested Updates to Mobile, Desktop Apps
Despite rumors to the contrary, HBO Max is still alive and kicking, and on Monday announced the release of a slew of updates to its mobile and desktop apps that are designed to improve the user experience. The replatformed app — which is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire tablets, and on the web — is available globally and includes highly requested features and marks the final step in the streamer’s process of updating apps across all platforms that began last fall.
“We are delighted to introduce the revamped HBO Max mobile and desktop apps,” Warner Bros. Discovery SVP for streaming product design Kamyar Keshmiri said. “The changes give our users more of the features they care most about, along with improved navigation and a more immersive canvas for storytelling, helping them click play on their favorite content faster and with less friction.”
The updates and improvements that are included in the recently updated app include:
- Shuffle button functionality expansion to mobile devices. Previously only available on the desktop and CTV experiences, this feature gives users the ability to randomize the first episode that plays for select series on the platform.
- SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users (U.S. only): Subscribers in the U.S. with an ad-free plan and an iPhone or iPad can now use SharePlay to watch their favorite HBO Max programs in sync with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.
- A dedicated home for downloaded content with improved performance and stability.
- Tablet support for both landscape and portrait orientations.
- An enhanced screen reader experience with improved navigation elements and functionality.
- The ability to split screens with other apps on any behavior-supported mobile device.
- Updated, intuitive navigation.
- A refined design and visual styling to let content shine.
- Chromecast stability improvements.
- These updates mark a significant improvement to the HBO Max experience that will further connect audiences with the stories and storytellers they love on HBO Max.
While things have been a bit bumpy for Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max recently, these updates come at the perfect time as the streamer is prepping for arguably the biggest launch in its history as the “Game of Thrones” prequel “The House of the Dragon” will premiere on Aug. 21.
