HBO Max to Add Nearly 30 Films from A24; Including ‘Room,’ ‘Ex Machina,’ ‘Amy’

For decades, HBO has been known as the premium home for some of the best new movies available to watch at home. As the company has expanded exclusively from cable into streaming, HBO Max has begun to pick up that mantle as well. On Wednesday, ScreenRant reported that on Aug. 1, the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer would welcome 28 films from beloved arthouse distributor A24.

HBO is already in business with A24 — most notably with Emmy-darling “Euphoria” and “Irma Vep,” which wraps up next week — and now will bring some of the company’s most popular films to the service. While HBO Max will not host the entire A24 library due to previous contractual agreements with other streamers, it will feature sci-fi favorite “Ex Machina,” featuring “Irma Vep” star Alicia Vikander and Oscar Isaac; “Room” — which netted Brie Larson her Oscar; the Amy Winehouse documentary “Amy;” Kevin Smith’s underappreciated horror film “Tusk;” Scarlett Johansson’s otherworldly sci-fi film “Under the Skin;” and more.

Not included in the HBO Max move will be popular A24 films “Minari,” streaming on Prime Video and SHOWTIME; “The Witch,” also available on Prime Video and SHOWTIME; “Hereditary,” streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, and SHOWTIME; and “Moonlight,” also available on those three services.

Full Slate of A24 Films Coming to HBO Max in August:

“The Adderall Diaries” (2016)

“Amy” (2015)

“Barely Lethal” (2015)

“The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night” (2014)

“Charles Swan” (2013)

“Dark Places” (2015)

“The End of the Tour” (2015)

“Enemy” (2014)

“Ex-Machina” (2015)

“Ginger & Rosa” (2013)

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties” (2018)

“Laggies” (2014)

“Lean on Pete” (2018)

“Life After Beth” (2014) “Locke” (2014)

“Mississippi Grind” (2015)

“Mojave” (2016)

“A Most Violent Year” (2014)

“Obvious Child” (2014)

“Remember” (2016)

“Revenge of the Green Dragons” (2014)

“Room” (2015)

“The Rover” (2014)

“Slow West” (2015)

“Son Of A Gun” (2015)

“The Spectacular Now” (2013)

“Tusk” (2014)

“Under the Skin” (2014)

Since launching in 2012, A24 has received 25 Academy Award nominations while working on critically acclaimed and audience-loved TV series. Earlier this year, the distributor released its highest-grossing film to date with the multiversal family dramedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” There has been no word yet on when or where that surprising blockbuster will be available to stream via subscription, but it is currently available for digital rental or purchase.