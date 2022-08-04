HBO Max to Stream Magnolia Network Content Beginning in September

HBO Max is bringing things a little closer to home as it expands its library with content from the Magnolia Network. Chip and Joanna Gaines, co-founders of the network, struck a deal to bring select shows exclusively over to the streaming service starting in September, with additional content to air concurrently on both HBO Max and discovery+. This agreement adds some much-needed lifestyle programming to HBO’s streaming lineup.

Starting Sept. 30, HBO Max will begin hosting several offerings from the Magnolia Network’s spate of shows. It was speculated in April that the shift from discovery+ would occur after the Warner Media and Discovery merger, and though lifestyle content isn’t a major draw to the HBO Max service, the Gaineses have a substantial following and their content is slightly elevated from the rest of the discovery+ library, so it does seem to fit.

The Waco, Texas-based couple’s popularity alone is enough to make the more mature-oriented streamer a better home for their series. The featured shows include:

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines”

“The Lost Kitchen”

“Growing Floret”

“Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern”

“Restoration Road with Clint Harp”

“Maine Cabin Masters”

“Fixer Upper” (all five seasons)

Additionally, the Gaineses’ latest project “Fixer Upper: The Castle” will premiere on HBO Max and discovery+ on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. This much-awaited series centers on the duo renovating a 100-year-old castle in Waco. Content will continue to be added in the coming months, and the entire Magnolia Network library will continue to be available on discovery+ for the foreseeable future.

With its recent five Emmy awards, the relatively newly launched network’s programming is sure to boost an already bursting HBO Max catalog.

Watch the ‘Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines’ Official Trailer