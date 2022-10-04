‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Breaks Disney+ Record to Become Most Watched Film Premiere in Service’s History

Have you and your friends re-lit the black flame candle yet? If not, you may be one of the few. “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the highly iconic 1993 Halloween film, became the most-watched movie premiere on Disney+ to date based on hours streamed in the first three days of its release, the company announced on Tuesday.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the black flame candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. “Hocus Pocus 2” stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, and Doug Jones.

Disney didn’t release specific data as to just how many people tuned into “Hocus Pocus 2” over the weekend, but the movies it beat out for the “most-watched” distinction might offer some hints. Samba TV reported that the Disney/Pixar animated film “Turning Red” vaulted to the top spot when it premiered in March, and was watched in over 2.5 million U.S. households on its debut weekend, according to What's On Disney+.

That number did not take mobile devices or international viewings into account, so the true figure is undoubtedly higher. Nevertheless, it does demonstrate that “Hocus Pocus 2” must have beaten that number. It’s no surprise that the film is doing so well, as nostalgic millennials flocked to the movie that clearly brings back fond memories of childhood Halloweens.

The film is not just impressing audiences, either. Critics have more kind things to say about the sequel than the original, as “Hocus Pocus 2” has garnered 62% positive reviews from Rotten Tomatoes, compared to a less-than-stellar 39% for the first film.

“Hocus Pocus 2” grabbing the No. 1 spot on Disney+ means that it’s beaten out some films that Disney invested heavily in. That includes the most recent live-action adaptation of a classic animated Disney film, “Pinocchio.” Despite big-name stars like Tom Hanks and a well-known story, that film was unable to generate the same level of interest as the “Hocus Pocus” sequel.

It’s not as likely the film will be able to generate as many quotable one-liners and reverent fans as its predecessor, but credit to Disney for knowing its audience. The House of Mouse has not been afraid to lean into nostalgia recently, bringing back stars like Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and announcing a reboot of the 90’s animated X-Men series. If such shows and films keep breaking records on Disney+, expect more familiar faces from the past to re-emerge on the streaming platform.