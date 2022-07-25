How Does NFL+ Compare to NFL Sunday Ticket?

The National Football League threw its helmet into the streaming wars on Monday, as it officially dropped its new streaming service NFL+. This service will combine features previously available on other platforms, as well as new features like live local and national audio for every game.

NFL Sunday Ticket will still be available via DIRECTV satellite for the 2022 season, and as of now is accessible via streaming only to those living in apartments or dormitories. That will be changing in 2023, as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said that he believes that the out-of-market package will be moving to streaming after this season.

Amazon, Apple, and now apparently YouTube (via Google), are all competing to be the next home of Sunday Ticket. While the NFL anticipates reaching a deal on the package this fall, in the meantime, fans can access many — though not all — of Sunday Ticket’s features with an NFL+ subscription.

Preseason

NFL+ will feature every out-of-market preseason game live across all devices, which would be a departure for Sunday Ticket subscribers. Preseason games are not currently included with Sunday Ticket subscriptions via DIRECTV.

Regular Season

Live local and primetime games will also be available to NFL+ subscribers, but currently can only be streamed on phones or tablets.

Sunday Ticket subscribers do not have access to live local games, but can watch all out-of-market regular season games live. NFL+ does not currently offer access to out-of-market regular season games.

Playoffs and Super Bowl

All postseason games will also be available on NFL+ via tablet or phone, including the Super Bowl. Since Sunday Ticket is a regular season package, it does not currently offer subscribers any postseason games, which are all nationally televised.

Extras

NFL+ will also include a second price tier with access to ad-free game replays, both full and condensed. Coaches film and All-22 angles will also be available to subscribers, none of which is offered with a Sunday Ticket subscription.

Sunday Ticket’s dedicated streaming app makes its content available across phones, tablets, smart TVs, and many other devices, whereas NFL+ will be more limited for now. NFL+ will offer preseason games and its extra content, like replays and coaches’ film across all devices, but regular and postseason games will stream on phones and tablets exclusively.

Cost

NFL+ subscriptions start at $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year, and the premium price tier will run $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. DIRECTV currently offers two pricing tiers for Sunday Ticket: the To Go package at $73.49 per month and the Max package at $99 per month; the latter option includes a service-specific RedZone channel and DirecTV Fantasy Zone.