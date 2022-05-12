Hulu to Be Exclusive Streaming Home of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits

Music fans, now is the perfect time to check and make sure that you have an active subscription to Hulu as the service has announced that it has become the official streaming home of three of the biggest music festivals in the country.

Following a successful run with Lollapalooza last year, the iconic rock festival will be joined by Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits on the streamer in both 2022 and 2023. This year will mark the first time that a single platform has had streaming rights to all three of these iconic live events put on annually by Live Nation and C3 Presents.

“Hulu and Live Nation are both committed to delivering exceptional entertainment to fans, so we are thrilled to be collaborating with them, again, as we expand our offering to include these three legendary festivals,” Hulu president Joe Earley said. “Each event is unique, but all three bring people together for incredible music, artistry, and experiences, which we are fortunate to be able to share with Hulu subscribers.”

Select performances from the three sprawling, multi-stage events will be available to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost. In addition, special footage and behind-the-scenes looks will also be available; the specific schedules will be announced in the weeks prior to each event.

For each festival, two different live feeds will be available Friday through Sunday, with one feed for Thursday shows at Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza; Austin City Limits doesn’t kick off until Friday. Bonnaroo will take place in Manchester, Tenn. from June 16 to 19 and will feature performances from Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, The Chicks, Roddy Ricch, J. Cole, and more.

Lollapalooza will emanate from Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 through 31 with performances by Metallica, Dua Lipa, Green Day, Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, and others. Austin City Limits will run over two weeks in October from Oct. 7 through 16 and performers will include Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X.

“The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital,” said C3 Presents partner Charlie Walker. “By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”