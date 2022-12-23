 Skip to Content
Is Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie’s New Film ‘Babylon’ Streaming? When Will it Come to Paramount+?

David Satin

If you’ve been waiting eagerly for the long-delayed release of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt’s new film ‘Babylon,’ the wait is almost over. After a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back the theatrical debut of the movie for nearly a year, “Babylon” is coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 23.

The film is set in Hollywood during the 1920s, when silent films were first transitioning to talkies. From Oscar-winning writer and director Damien Chazelle, “Babylon” chronicles the rise and fall of some of the industry’s biggest stars, some of whom were made for the new era of movie making and some of whom were not. The film shows the excesses and glamour of the age, along with the consequences that accompanied it.

The film has so far garnered a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics often note the film’s lengthy runtime of three hours, and eight minutes, but have praised the acting and set dressing for truly evoking the spirit of ’20s Hollywood.

If this looks like the type of glamorous, early Hollywood tale that gets you excited for the movies, then you may be wondering when and where “Babylon” will be available to stream. The movie is being produced and distributed by Paramount, so at least one of those questions is easy to answer; whenever the film heads to streaming, it will be on Paramount+.

Just exactly what date that might be is less immediately clear. In May, Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra called the 45-day theatrical window the “default” length of theatrical releases at the company, and the industry at large. But the company’s biggest hit of the year was a notable exception to that supposed corporate rule.

Top Gun: Maverick” was first released on May 27 in the United States, and didn’t arrive on streaming until over 200 days later on Dec. 22. It’s hard to dispute Paramount’s methodology with the film, however, as it has garnered well over $1 billion in worldwide ticket receipts thus far.

Other than “Top Gun,” Paramount has been pretty consistent in sticking with the 45-day window. Its new thriller “Smile,” which was 2022’s highest-earning original horror movie, took a 46-day trip through theaters before arriving on Paramount+ on Nov. 15.

Given that information, we believe “Babylon” will get a 45-day theatrical window as well. This would put the film on Paramount+ on Monday, Feb. 6. That’s over a month before the Oscars, so if Paramount is looking for the film to get an awards bump, the timing would be perfect.

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.

Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

The service was previously called CBS All Access.

