Is ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Available to Stream? When Will It Be on Paramount+?

Earth becomes a battlefield for more than just the Autobots and Decepticons in the latest installment in the long-running “Transformers” motion picture series, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”

The film tells the story of the Autobots on Earth, led by Optimus Prime, as they face yet another world-ending terror in the year 1994. When it’s clear that the Autobots can’t do it alone, they team up with the Maximals, a new, animalistic faction of Transformers, in order to save Earth once again.

“Transformer: Rise of the Beasts” stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Dean Scott Vazquez. It currently has a 54% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but shoots up to 88% on the audience score. This puts it right in line with the other films in the series, known mostly as big, silly action films that won’t — and don’t want to — make for the next “Citizen Kane” or “The Godfather.”

Watch a Trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’:

The film hits theaters on Friday, June 9, but the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons among us that don’t want to brave the late-spring heat or the smoke of Canadian wildfires might want to know when if they can stream the popcorn flick on Paramount+ so that they can watch it from the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, the film will only appear in theaters during its initial window, but we can make a calculated guess as to when and where it will appear once it’s ready for streaming.

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is a Paramount film, meaning it will certainly head to Paramount+ once its initial theatrical run is complete, and 45 days from the initial release is the minimum standard theaters and streaming services have agreed to in order to start showing films. “Scream V,” another Paramount film, appeared on Paramount+ 53 days after its initial release, but it took “Top Gun: Maverick” over 200 days to land on the platform. Based on its status as a property aimed towards younger audiences, we believe “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will trend closer to the minimum number.

The 45-day waiting period from June 9 would put “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Paramount+ on Monday, July 24, 2023, smack dab in the middle of summer vacation, making it the perfect film to watch after a long day out at the beach or chilling poolside. You may have to wait a few extra days depending on Paramount’s release schedule but, based on early reviews and what we know of the film so far, it will be more than worth the wait.