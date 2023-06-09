Is ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Available to Stream? When Will It Be on Paramount+?
Earth becomes a battlefield for more than just the Autobots and Decepticons in the latest installment in the long-running “Transformers” motion picture series, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.”
The film tells the story of the Autobots on Earth, led by Optimus Prime, as they face yet another world-ending terror in the year 1994. When it’s clear that the Autobots can’t do it alone, they team up with the Maximals, a new, animalistic faction of Transformers, in order to save Earth once again.
“Transformer: Rise of the Beasts” stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Luna Lauren Velez, and Dean Scott Vazquez. It currently has a 54% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but shoots up to 88% on the audience score. This puts it right in line with the other films in the series, known mostly as big, silly action films that won’t — and don’t want to — make for the next “Citizen Kane” or “The Godfather.”
Watch a Trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’:
The film hits theaters on Friday, June 9, but the Autobots, Decepticons, Maximals, and Predacons among us that don’t want to brave the late-spring heat or the smoke of Canadian wildfires might want to know when if they can stream the popcorn flick on Paramount+ so that they can watch it from the comfort of their homes. Unfortunately, the film will only appear in theaters during its initial window, but we can make a calculated guess as to when and where it will appear once it’s ready for streaming.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” is a Paramount film, meaning it will certainly head to Paramount+ once its initial theatrical run is complete, and 45 days from the initial release is the minimum standard theaters and streaming services have agreed to in order to start showing films. “Scream V,” another Paramount film, appeared on Paramount+ 53 days after its initial release, but it took “Top Gun: Maverick” over 200 days to land on the platform. Based on its status as a property aimed towards younger audiences, we believe “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will trend closer to the minimum number.
The 45-day waiting period from June 9 would put “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” on Paramount+ on Monday, July 24, 2023, smack dab in the middle of summer vacation, making it the perfect film to watch after a long day out at the beach or chilling poolside. You may have to wait a few extra days depending on Paramount’s release schedule but, based on early reviews and what we know of the film so far, it will be more than worth the wait.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.