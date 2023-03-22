Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network to Launch on Samsung TV Plus’ Free Streaming Platform

If you’re a user of Samsung’s free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD)/free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Samsung TV Plus, get ready for more laughs headed your way!

The service has announced that it is adding the LOL! Network to its channel lineup. LOL! Network is operated by Hartbeat, the global media company owned by renowned stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart. The channel is available now to all Samsung TV Plus viewers as channel 1325.

Focused on creating diverse, relevant, and innovative content, LOL! Network is billed as a place where comedy and culture meet. The channel will offer a highly curated collection of some of the most fearless voices working in the comedy genre, including Keke Palmer, Nick Cannon, and Tyler James Williams.

“The launch of LOL! Network on Samsung TV Plus exemplifies the continued diversification of Hartbeat as we grow and scale across platforms,” Hartbeat president Jeff Clanagan said. “We are excited to team up with Samsung TV Plus, and expand on our mission to keep the world laughing together.”

Programming on the LOL! Network will include fan favorite shows such as “Everybody Hates Chris,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “Moesha,” “Sister, Sister,” “Urban Eats and Treats,” “Celebrity Snackdown,” “Cold as Balls,” and “The Game” in addition to films “Daddy’s Home,” “Mr. Right,” “Saving Westbrook High,” “Stock Option,” “The Love Letter,” and many more.

Samsung TV Plus is available to all owners of Samsung smart TVs manufactured between 2016 and 2023. In addition to thousands of hours of on-demand content, the service offers more than 250 channels in the United States, and recently expanded its local news offerings with two new FAST channels from Telemundo for users in the California and Florida markets.

“Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network is a comic destination that keeps the world laughing,” said Takashi Nakano, Senior Director of Content and Business Development at Samsung TV Plus. “We are excited about the partnership and welcome them to the family of valued partners.”

The spread of free streaming services like Samsung TV Plus are one of the main reasons 75% of consumers see ad-supported streaming as a viable alternative to cable. These services offer constantly growing selections of entertainment, sports, and live news, as the addition of LOL! Network by Samsung TV Plus demonstrates.