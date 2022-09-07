Live TV Streaming Service Vidgo Updates Interface with Better Discovery, Cloud DVR as Football Season Kicks Off

On Wednesday, college sports-focused live TV streaming service Vidgo, relaunched its platform with new and improved technology, a completely overhauled look, and a significantly expanded channel lineup. The changes come as the college football season is getting underway and sports fans are looking for the best and most inexpensive way to watch their favorite teams and the best games from across the country.

The changes include a redesigned user interface that now features an all-new tile navigation that streamlines access to the content that viewers most want and provides a consistent viewing experience across every device and screen. It is also now easier and faster to find the content that you are looking for with advanced search and filter capabilities built into the menu. These functions allow users to sort live and on-demand content by genre, title, popularity, language, geography, and more.

Vidgo has also dramatically expanded its video-on-demand (VOD) offerings. The streamer will be adding more than 10,000 new VOD titles this fall as it rapidly expands its library of hit TV series, movies, and more. Also, every Vidgo subscription package can be upgraded to include 20 hours of cloud DVR storage.

The streaming service will also soon launch a personalized viewing experience for every subscriber, providing content recommendations based on viewing preferences, favorite programming, and more. And with college football season now underway, more than 80% of all televised college football games in the month of September will be streamed on Vidgo.

“We’ve reimagined what an affordable video streaming service should look like and the value it should deliver. This includes more college football than any other single channel or live TV streaming service,” Vidgo CEO Derek Mattsson said. “We have every college conference channel along with ESPN, Fox Sports — meaning no one can do what we do. If you love college sports, there is no better place to watch than Vidgo.”

Vidgo streams games from 20 college sports conferences including the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12, and the SEC. With more than 150 popular television networks available for live streaming, on-demand, and DVR viewing, the service offers one of the best lineups for not only college football fans, but sports fans in general, especially as the NFL, NBA, and NHL seasons approach and with the World Cup kicking off later this year.

The streamer offers three subscription plans: The English Plus Package comes with over 110 live channels — including 32 sports channels — and on-demand titles for $59.95 per month and includes 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days. For $79.95 per month, users can opt for the English Premium Package with more than 150 channels — with 35 sports channels including NFL RedZone — access to the on-demand library, and the 20-hour DVR included.

Vidgo is also meeting the growing demand for bilingual TV. The streamer’s “Vidgo Mas” package features 45 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment that features the World Cup, Univision, Fox Deportes, and all-round entertainment options. Like the English Plus plan, Spanish Mas will get the 20-hour DVR included for the first 90 days, with the option to add it on permanently.

“As an independently owned company, not tied to any studio, we are putting fans first. But you can bet that in every season we will be delivering value, to all our subscribers with more news and general entertainment. Our new team is always looking for ways to deliver a better service to our subscribers,” added Mattsson. “This is the new Vidgo.”

The new Vidgo app is currently available on the most popular connected TV (CTV) and streaming devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.