 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MSG+ MSG

MSG Networks Delays Launch of MSG+, In-Market Sports Streaming Service, to 2023-24 Season

Jason Gurwin

Unfortunately, if you are a Rangers, Knicks, Devils, or Islanders fan – you will have to wait a bit longer to MSG’s new streaming service.

While MSG Networks had originally planned to launch its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service prior to the end of 2022, that release had been pushed to the first quarter of 2023, and now has been delayed until next season.

During Thursday’s quarterly earnings call, MSG Networks’ president and CEO Andrea Greenberg confirmed the delay saying that the service will launch over the summer ahead of the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons. Greenberg announced that the company plans on introducing per-game, per-month, and annual subscriptions to allow consumers to pick the right option for them.

One of the things that may be driving the delay is the fact that unlike NESN and Bally Sports (in some markets), there is no live sports content on the channel for nearly four months over the summer since MSG Networks doesn’t own any baseball broadcasting rights. Rather than launch for the final two months of the NHL and NBA seasons, the company appears to be choosing to focus its efforts on a full 2023-24 campaign.

The company also confirmed that the DTC service will be named MSG+, which was the former name of its, linear regional sports network, which it rebranded as MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN) to prepare the company for using the “Plus” as part of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service’s name.

As part of the new MSG+ App, Greenberg says that they will enable existing TV Everywhere users, who currently use MSG Go, to access the app in an integrated experience at launch.

Fortunately, while MSG’s streaming service isn’t quite ready, there are options for in-market streaming for fans in New York, but they aren’t cheap. For in-market customers, MSG and MSGSN are available to stream on both DIRECTV STREAM — as part of its $99.99 per month CHOICE package — and fuboTV — as part of its $88.98 per month Pro Plan, when including RSN Fees. For MSG, adding broader DTC distribution is important, given that it has been dark on Comcast since October 2021.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $64.99
MSG ≥ $99.99 - - - - -
MSG Sportsnet ≥ $99.99 - - - - -

While pricing has not been revealed for MSG’s streaming service, Greenberg revealed that there with be annual and monthly options, and for the first time for a RSN, the ability to purchase individual games. The company said they will reveal pricing in the “very near future.”

There are a few comparable services already on the market that give us a hint at what it will cost. Bally Sports+, which offers in-market access to Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) costs $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually. NESN360, which offers in-market access to the RSN covering the Red Sox and Bruins, costs $29.99 monthly or $329.99 per year.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.