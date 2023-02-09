MSG Networks Delays Launch of MSG+, In-Market Sports Streaming Service, to 2023-24 Season

Unfortunately, if you are a Rangers, Knicks, Devils, or Islanders fan – you will have to wait a bit longer to MSG’s new streaming service.

While MSG Networks had originally planned to launch its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service prior to the end of 2022, that release had been pushed to the first quarter of 2023, and now has been delayed until next season.

During Thursday’s quarterly earnings call, MSG Networks’ president and CEO Andrea Greenberg confirmed the delay saying that the service will launch over the summer ahead of the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons. Greenberg announced that the company plans on introducing per-game, per-month, and annual subscriptions to allow consumers to pick the right option for them.

One of the things that may be driving the delay is the fact that unlike NESN and Bally Sports (in some markets), there is no live sports content on the channel for nearly four months over the summer since MSG Networks doesn’t own any baseball broadcasting rights. Rather than launch for the final two months of the NHL and NBA seasons, the company appears to be choosing to focus its efforts on a full 2023-24 campaign.

The company also confirmed that the DTC service will be named MSG+, which was the former name of its, linear regional sports network, which it rebranded as MSG Sportsnet (MSGSN) to prepare the company for using the “Plus” as part of its new direct-to-consumer (DTC) service’s name.

As part of the new MSG+ App, Greenberg says that they will enable existing TV Everywhere users, who currently use MSG Go, to access the app in an integrated experience at launch.

Fortunately, while MSG’s streaming service isn’t quite ready, there are options for in-market streaming for fans in New York, but they aren’t cheap. For in-market customers, MSG and MSGSN are available to stream on both DIRECTV STREAM — as part of its $99.99 per month CHOICE package — and fuboTV — as part of its $88.98 per month Pro Plan, when including RSN Fees. For MSG, adding broader DTC distribution is important, given that it has been dark on Comcast since October 2021.

While pricing has not been revealed for MSG’s streaming service, Greenberg revealed that there with be annual and monthly options, and for the first time for a RSN, the ability to purchase individual games. The company said they will reveal pricing in the “very near future.”

There are a few comparable services already on the market that give us a hint at what it will cost. Bally Sports+, which offers in-market access to Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) costs $19.99 per month or $189.99 annually. NESN360, which offers in-market access to the RSN covering the Red Sox and Bruins, costs $29.99 monthly or $329.99 per year.