NCAA March Madness Live Announces New Features Including Multi-Game Viewing Ahead of 2023 Tournament

The furious excitement and crushing disappointment of the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is creeping closer. The 2023 March Madness tournament starts Thursday, March 16, and to whet fans’ appetites NCAA March Madness Live has announced some new features that will enhance the viewing experience this year.

NCAA March Madness Live is a streaming hub where users can watch every game of the tournament. All you have to do is enter your pay-TV credentials, and you’re in. It offers the ultimate in second screen tournament viewing, and thanks to the new additions to the platform, you can watch more action at once than ever before.

How Many Games Can You Watch at Once on NCAA March Madness Live?

NCAA March Madness Live will debut a multi-game viewing feature for the web, giving the fans the capability to stream four separate games simultaneously. The addition of multi-game viewing to the web expands upon current availability to stream two games at once on connected devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and Xbox One. This feature is in addition to the picture-in-picture option (available on mobile, desktop and tablet), which allows users to navigate through the March Madness Live app while watching a game in real-time.

What Kind of Bracket Features Does NCAA March Madness Live Offer?

Multi-game viewing is not the only new feature March Madness Live has in store for 2023. The NCAA Men’s March Madness Official Bracket has been updated updated to offer a more immersive and interactive experience, showcasing live video and score tickers right on the page to keep fans in the action as they keep track of all their picks. For fans interested in extending their gaming experience, the NCAA March Madness Men’s Tournament Run, a player management game that lasts throughout the Tournament will also be available.

Think your bracket has what it takes to go all the way this year? Then try the NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Challenge, available within the service. Enter the Bracket Challenge Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip for two to this year’s Final Four!

Will There be Live Analysis on NCAA March Madness Live?

Absolutely! The platform will host a live whip-around show called “Fast Break,” which will offer coverage of every contest in real time. Users will also have the ability to go deeper into Men’s and Women’s Tournament content with a collection of premium video channels dedicated to classic games, bracket analysis, insights and more. NCAA March Madness Live will also be integrated into both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto this year, so fans can listen on the go.

These new features will help ensure NCAA March Madness Live is one of the best ways to watch the 2023 Men’s Basketball tournament. Make sure you have login credentials to a service like DIRECTV STREAM before next week if you want to access the service, and enjoy a complete fan experience.