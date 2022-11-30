New Family-Oriented Free Channel Da Vinci Coming to Sling Free, TCL TVs

Sling Free, the free ad-supported TV (FAST) platform offered by the live TV streaming service Sling TV, is getting even more family-friendly. Sling Free is partnering with the international pay-TV channel Da Vinci to offer a new free channel dedicated to educational and family-oriented programming.

Da Vinci’s newly launched FAST channel is now available for all Sling users to stream for free, without an extra subscription or credit card required. The channel will continue its FAST rollout to streaming TV audiences across America on TCL Channel’s free streaming service available on TCL TVs, powered by Roku and Google smart TV systems.

“It’s our mission to support and entertain families by providing a high quality, edutainment experience for co-viewing. Da Vinci streams positivity; and values-driven, feel-good content 24/7. We feel this is especially important in the post-COVID era,” said Da Vinci founder and COO Estelle Lloyd. “These launches are significant as they remove the biggest barrier, the paywall, and expose us to new and fresh audiences. We can reach so many more homes and devices and - for us - that’s significant in fulfilling our purpose. We’re delighted to work with Sling and TCL and very keen to partner with more FAST platforms.”

The new FAST channel features popular, first-window and award-winning documentaries, series and TV shows that are all TV-G rated. Programming spans factual entertainment, scripted dramas, animation, comedy and more for learning-loving viewers. The titles cover a wide range of categories: science/ tech, nature/wildlife/pets, math/engineering, creativity/arts, society/culture, and adventure/exploration.

Award-winning titles available on the channel include “Science Max,” “Operation Ouch,” “Siyaya: Come Wild with Us,” “The Pet Rescuers” and many more. The channel also features exclusive and original in-house productions including the BAFTA-nominated show “Search It Up” and the upcoming holiday series “Marvelous Makes.”

This is only the most recent expansion to Sling Free’s offering of channels. Earlier in November, Sling Free added an English-language Al Jazeera channel, bringing more live news offerings to the service.