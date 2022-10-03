 Skip to Content
New ‘Sesame Street’ Season Coming to HBO Max Next Month Following Episode-Removal Controversy

Stephen Silver

The involvement of “Sesame Street” with HBO has been highly controversial, for multiple reasons, ever since it was first announced in 2015. The show, probably the most important children’s television series of all time, moved its first run episodes to HBO in January 2016, with the new seasons then appearing on PBS nine months later.

Many objected to the series moving to a premium service, after nearly a half-century on public television, and believed that it went against both the show’s countercultural roots and its egalitarian ethos. The first runs eventually moved to HBO Max when that service launched in 2020.

Then, in August of this year, amid cost-cutting following the merger that led to the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery, 200 classic episodes of “Sesame Street” were quietly dropped from HBO Max. The move, which removed episodes from before 2008 from the service, led to speculation that HBO is less committed to “Sesame Street” under its new ownership, although its contract runs through 2025.

Sesame Street

November 10, 1969

On a special inner city street, the inhabitants—human and muppet—teach preschoolers basic educational and social concepts using comedy, cartoons, games, and songs.

Now, Sesame Workshop has announced plans for the new season of “Sesame Street,” which will begin its 53rd season in November. The season premiere is a month away, launching on Thursday, Nov. 3, via HBO Max’s Cartoonito. Its arrival on PBS Kids was also timed for the fall of 2023.

Guest stars on the new season will include Mickey Guyton, Amber Ruffin, Zazie Beetz, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Samuel L. Jackson, Brett Goldstein, Ava Duvernay, and HAIM.

“As with every new season, our goal is to deepen connections with families by creating unique and dynamic ways for them to engage with Sesame Street,” the show’s executive producer Sal Perez said. “Season 53 continues our tradition of meeting the needs of kids today with authentic, meaningful content while keeping them learning, laughing, and singing along. This season, both beloved and new friends will model the power of relationships and show the many ways we are all connected and belong in our families and communities.”

HBO Max

HBO Max

HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.

HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.

Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.

All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”

