Nickelodeon NFL Game to Air on Christmas Day; Stream on Paramount+
What could be more festive than green slime? After two seasons of Nickelodeon broadcasting an NFL playoff game, this year, the kids’ cable network will be the home for a Christmas Day contest between the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the new-look Denver Broncos from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The league announced that the most fun broadcast in all of sports will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. The more traditional broadcast will air on CBS, while the kid-focused presentation will air on Nick. Both versions of the game will be available to stream on Paramount+.
The one-of-a-kind Nickelodeon approach to NFL games includes over-the-top graphics — including slime cannons in the end zones and monsters on the field — kids as broadcasters, and some of the most entertaining sideline interviews that you’ve ever seen.
This year’s contest will see Russell Wilson take on the Rams for the first time as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after spending nearly a decade with the Seattle Seahawks.
