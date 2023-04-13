Outside Inc. Partners With Trail Running Circuit for Free Streaming Channel Offering Live Races, More

Jogging may not be everyone’s favorite way to get a little exercise, but it is a highly competitive sport, especially when participants are running on rugged trails. That’s exactly the kind of racing Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series events offer, and now fans of this sport can watch it live for free via Outside Inc.’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel.

Starting Friday, April 14, Outside’s FAST channel will offer 10 UTMB World Series races from locales around the globe. The channel will also bring viewers race previews, highlights and recaps of the events, and interviews with the runners themselves.

“We are delighted to work with the Outside team to make trail running accessible to a large community of sport and outdoor lovers and reach new audiences,” said UTMB Group CEO Frédéric Lénart. “Outside gathers passionate and engaged communities who believe life is best spent outside, a mindset that we truly share at UTMB World Series.”

There are several ways for trail running enthusiasts to access this content on Outside’s FAST channel. A few of the most popular free streaming services available already carry it, including Freevee, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus. It is also available on VIZIO WatchFree+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and more.

“Trail running is exploding,” says Zoë Rom, Editor-in-Chief of Trail Runner, which is owned by Outside. “While we’ll still be providing detailed, digital-first written coverage of these events, it’s a dream to partner with the video production capabilities at UTMB to really take our readers inside the races.”

Check out a full schedule of UTMB World Series races available on Outside’s FAST channel this season below!

Date Race April 14-15 Istria 100, Croatia April 28-29 The Canyons Endurance Runs, USA (UTMB World Series American Major) May 6 Transvulcania, Spain May 19-20 Trail Alsace Grand Est, France July 6-8 July 6-8 – Val d’Aran, Spain (UTMB World Series European Major) July 15 Eiger Ultra-Trail, Switzerland August 31 – September 3 UTMB Mont-Blanc, France-Italy-Switzerland (UTMB World Series Finals) September 15-16 Wildstrubel, Switzerland September 29-30 Nice Côte d’Azur, France December 8-9 Doi Inthanon Thailand, Thailand (UTMB World Series Asian-Pacific Major)