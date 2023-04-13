 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Freevee Roku Channel

Outside Inc. Partners With Trail Running Circuit for Free Streaming Channel Offering Live Races, More

David Satin

Jogging may not be everyone’s favorite way to get a little exercise, but it is a highly competitive sport, especially when participants are running on rugged trails. That’s exactly the kind of racing Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series events offer, and now fans of this sport can watch it live for free via Outside Inc.’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel.

Starting Friday, April 14, Outside’s FAST channel will offer 10 UTMB World Series races from locales around the globe. The channel will also bring viewers race previews, highlights and recaps of the events, and interviews with the runners themselves.

“We are delighted to work with the Outside team to make trail running accessible to a large community of sport and outdoor lovers and reach new audiences,” said UTMB Group CEO Frédéric Lénart. “Outside gathers passionate and engaged communities who believe life is best spent outside, a mindset that we truly share at UTMB World Series.”

There are several ways for trail running enthusiasts to access this content on Outside’s FAST channel. A few of the most popular free streaming services available already carry it, including Freevee, The Roku Channel, and Samsung TV Plus. It is also available on VIZIO WatchFree+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and more.

“Trail running is exploding,” says Zoë Rom, Editor-in-Chief of Trail Runner, which is owned by Outside. “While we’ll still be providing detailed, digital-first written coverage of these events, it’s a dream to partner with the video production capabilities at UTMB to really take our readers inside the races.”

Check out a full schedule of UTMB World Series races available on Outside’s FAST channel this season below!

Date Race
April 14-15 Istria 100, Croatia
April 28-29 The Canyons Endurance Runs, USA (UTMB World Series American Major)
May 6 Transvulcania, Spain
May 19-20 Trail Alsace Grand Est, France
July 6-8 July 6-8 – Val d’Aran, Spain (UTMB World Series European Major)
July 15 Eiger Ultra-Trail, Switzerland
August 31 – September 3 UTMB Mont-Blanc, France-Italy-Switzerland (UTMB World Series Finals)
September 15-16 Wildstrubel, Switzerland
September 29-30 Nice Côte d’Azur, France
December 8-9 Doi Inthanon Thailand, Thailand (UTMB World Series Asian-Pacific Major)
Watch
roku.com

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

Watch
$0 / month
roku.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.