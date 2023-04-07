Paramount Considers Sale of Noggin to Focus Streaming Efforts on Paramount+, Pluto TV

The streamlining of Paramount’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) video platforms is continuing. According to a Wall Street Journal exclusive, the company is exploring a possible sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its subscription video service geared towards kids aged two to seven.

Paramount wants to retain a minority stake in Noggin, as it sees potential to transform the service into more of a destination for interactive learning. Now, it must find a partner willing to bankroll the transformation. Currently, the service is home to adored kids series like “Peppa Pig” and “PAW Patrol,” which can also be found on Paramount+.

According to the report, these efforts to pare back the company’s streaming offerings are made with the intention of prioritizing Paramount+, as well as the free streaming service Pluto TV. Paramount has been making other moves in this direction; the company is also considering selling a majority of its shares in BET Media Group, which includes cable channels BET, BET Her and VH1 as well as the streamer BET+. Since the launch of Paramount+, we’ve speculated why the company hasn't simply collapsed all its assets under one streaming umbrella.

The company turned down an offer to sell the cable channel/streaming platform bundle Showtime, but that package will undergo some big changes as well. Its content will be merged onto the Paramount+ Premium tier later this year to form a new product called “Paramount+ with Showtime.”

The focus on Paramount+ and Pluto are likely a wise move by company executives. Pluto now boasts 79 million monthly active users, making it one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms in the industry. Nearly 64% of Americans now use an AVOD service, and watch an average of one hour of ad-supported video every day.

Paramount+ is similarly on the rise. The service added nearly 10 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, at a time when industry giants like Disney+ are losing active users. Popular new shows from the mind of Taylor Sheridan like “1923” and live sports like NCAA March Madness have kept users flocking to Paramount+.