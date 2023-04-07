Paramount Considers Sale of Noggin to Focus Streaming Efforts on Paramount+, Pluto TV
The streamlining of Paramount’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) video platforms is continuing. According to a Wall Street Journal exclusive, the company is exploring a possible sale of a majority stake in Noggin, its subscription video service geared towards kids aged two to seven.
Paramount wants to retain a minority stake in Noggin, as it sees potential to transform the service into more of a destination for interactive learning. Now, it must find a partner willing to bankroll the transformation. Currently, the service is home to adored kids series like “Peppa Pig” and “PAW Patrol,” which can also be found on Paramount+.
Related: Best Streaming Services for Kids ►
According to the report, these efforts to pare back the company’s streaming offerings are made with the intention of prioritizing Paramount+, as well as the free streaming service Pluto TV. Paramount has been making other moves in this direction; the company is also considering selling a majority of its shares in BET Media Group, which includes cable channels BET, BET Her and VH1 as well as the streamer BET+. Since the launch of Paramount+, we’ve speculated why the company hasn't simply collapsed all its assets under one streaming umbrella.
The company turned down an offer to sell the cable channel/streaming platform bundle Showtime, but that package will undergo some big changes as well. Its content will be merged onto the Paramount+ Premium tier later this year to form a new product called “Paramount+ with Showtime.”
The focus on Paramount+ and Pluto are likely a wise move by company executives. Pluto now boasts 79 million monthly active users, making it one of the largest ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms in the industry. Nearly 64% of Americans now use an AVOD service, and watch an average of one hour of ad-supported video every day.
Paramount+ is similarly on the rise. The service added nearly 10 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, at a time when industry giants like Disney+ are losing active users. Popular new shows from the mind of Taylor Sheridan like “1923” and live sports like NCAA March Madness have kept users flocking to Paramount+.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.