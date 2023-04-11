Paramount Launches Golazo Network; Everything You Need to Know About Free Soccer Service

Soccer may not be the first sport Americans think of when spring is in the air, but Paramount Global is trying its best to change that. Golazo Network, a free digital soccer network from Paramount and CBS, is rolling out to all users on Tuesday, April 11 on CBS Sports platforms, Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

The new channel will offer fans of the beautiful game a new place to enjoy the sport they love at no cost. The channel will feature studio shows and original content, as well as live games absolutely free. Keep scrolling for details on the new channel, or click here to be taken to it now!

How Much Does Golazo Network Cost?

Golazo Network is a free offering from CBS Sports. It does not require a monthly subscription; users can start watching immediately via the CBS Sports website. Fans can also start watching Golazo Network with their Paramount+ subscription at no extra cost, or on the free ad-supported streaming service Pluto TV.

Does Golazo Network Offer Live Soccer Games?

Yes! Unlike many other free sports-themed streaming channels, Golazo Network does offer fans the opportunity to watch live games at no cost. There will be a total of 12 live matches presented on Golazo Network in its first two weeks, including contests from UEFA Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Scottish Professional Football League, and Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol.

Additionally, Golazo Network will offer a live second-screen tactical cam for two UEFA Champions League matches this week; Manchester City and Bayern Munich on Tuesday and Real Madrid vs. Chelsea on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule of live games on the channel below.

What Other Content is Available on Golazo Network?

Live matches are not the only content you’ll be able to see on the new Golazo Network. The channel will also offer original programming, starting every day with its flagship show “Morning Footy.” From 7 to 9 ET every morning, Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros, and Jenny Chiu will offer highlights, interviews, the biggest storylines around the soccer world, and much more.

Then starting at 1 p.m. ET, the network will air “Box 2 Box” with host Poppy Miller, analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. This show will update viewers about the latest breaking news from soccer leagues around the world.

What Do You Need to Sign Up for Golazo Network?

That depends on how you want to watch the service. If you’d prefer to give out no information at all in order to start watching the channel, you can simply click over to the CBS Sports website and start streaming immediately.

If you want to watch on the Paramount+ interface, you’ll need to subscribe to that service. Paramount+ is a paid subscription video platform, with thousands of hours of programming including hit series like “1923” and “Wolf Pack,” as well as blockbuster movies such as “Top Gun: Maverick.” Its ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, or you can go ad-free and get a 24/7 livestream of your local CBS affiliate for $9.99 per month.

You can also split the difference between those two options and sign up for Pluto TV. This service is ad-supported in its entirety, so you won’t need a credit card to sign up, just a valid email address and a password you can remember.

Will Golazo Network Have 4K Content?

Ultra-high-definition 4K is a prime way to watch sports. It is essentially the best screen resolution widely available to consumers, and watching soccer in 4K is a fantastic way to ensure you see every goal, slide tackle, or even blade of grass.

Unfortunately, there are no plans to offer any 4K content on Golazo Network at this time. Neither CBS nor Paramount offers any content in 4K as of yet, though that could certainly change in the future as customer demand increases.

Will Golazo Network Carry as Much Live Soccer as Paramount+?

Golazo Network will have an impressive array of soccer matches, but it barely scratches the surface of what Paramount+ subscribers get access to every day. Paramount+ carries the full UEFA Champions League season, plus CONCACAF, the Argentine Primera Division, the National Women’s Soccer League, and much more.

Right now, new subscribers who sign up for Paramount+ can get a one-month free trial by using promo code NWSL 2023. That means you can try the Golazo Network and sample all the other soccer offered on Paramount+ at no cost for 30 days.