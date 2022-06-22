Paramount+ Launches in the U.K., Ireland; Touts International Expansion

Paramount has long touted its unique approach to streaming as one of the major benefits of being a major, multi-national conglomerate.

The company believes that its existing international studio infrastructure — thanks to its movie and linear television businesses — allows Paramount to present a host of diverse content options to audiences around the globe.

“From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content,” Paramount’s president and CEO of Streaming Tom Ryan said. “Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family.”

In the company’s continued plan to expand and grow global subscriptions, on Wednesday, June 22, Paramount+ officially launched in the U.K. and Ireland. Not only was the goal of the launch to increase the streamer’s international footprint, but to also stake a further claim on content being created in the countries.

“Launching Paramount+ in the U.K. is not just about bringing the best of the world to Britain, it’s about getting even more of the best of Britain to the world,” Paramount president for Australia, Canada, Israel, and the U.K. Maria Kyriacou said. “The phenomenal power of British creativity with our storytelling tradition and talent on and off the screen will be the foundation for building an incredible slate of U.K. originals for Paramount+.”

Earlier in the week, the streamer announced that it would add 150 international original series and movies by 2025 and Kyriacou confirmed that the company had already commissioned 20 series, with more in the works.

After a seven-day free trial, a Paramount+ subscription will cost £6.99 per month or £69.90 annually in the U.K. and €7.99 monthly or €79.90 per year in Ireland. The service will be available on a wide range of connected TV devices, as well as on mobile and paramountplus.com.

The streamer will also be available in both countries on Sky platforms thanks to a multi-year distribution agreement between the companies that also includes the carriage of Paramount’s pay-TV channels. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ included at no extra cost through a standalone app on Sky Glass and Sky Q.

After launching in South Korea on June 16, the U.K. and Irish debuts are part of a year of expansion for the streamer. A total of 45 markets are expected to launch by the end of the year, including Italy in September and Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France in December.