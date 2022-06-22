Paramount+ Launches in the U.K., Ireland; Touts International Expansion
Paramount has long touted its unique approach to streaming as one of the major benefits of being a major, multi-national conglomerate.
The company believes that its existing international studio infrastructure — thanks to its movie and linear television businesses — allows Paramount to present a host of diverse content options to audiences around the globe.
“From over 100 years of storytelling experience with our Hollywood studio and production hubs worldwide, we know how to make great, global content,” Paramount’s president and CEO of Streaming Tom Ryan said. “Paramount+ is a mountain of entertainment for the entire family.”
In the company’s continued plan to expand and grow global subscriptions, on Wednesday, June 22, Paramount+ officially launched in the U.K. and Ireland. Not only was the goal of the launch to increase the streamer’s international footprint, but to also stake a further claim on content being created in the countries.
“Launching Paramount+ in the U.K. is not just about bringing the best of the world to Britain, it’s about getting even more of the best of Britain to the world,” Paramount president for Australia, Canada, Israel, and the U.K. Maria Kyriacou said. “The phenomenal power of British creativity with our storytelling tradition and talent on and off the screen will be the foundation for building an incredible slate of U.K. originals for Paramount+.”
Earlier in the week, the streamer announced that it would add 150 international original series and movies by 2025 and Kyriacou confirmed that the company had already commissioned 20 series, with more in the works.
After a seven-day free trial, a Paramount+ subscription will cost £6.99 per month or £69.90 annually in the U.K. and €7.99 monthly or €79.90 per year in Ireland. The service will be available on a wide range of connected TV devices, as well as on mobile and paramountplus.com.
The streamer will also be available in both countries on Sky platforms thanks to a multi-year distribution agreement between the companies that also includes the carriage of Paramount’s pay-TV channels. Sky Cinema subscribers will get Paramount+ included at no extra cost through a standalone app on Sky Glass and Sky Q.
After launching in South Korea on June 16, the U.K. and Irish debuts are part of a year of expansion for the streamer. A total of 45 markets are expected to launch by the end of the year, including Italy in September and Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France in December.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.