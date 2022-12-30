Paramount+ Puts Premiere Episode of ‘1923’ on YouTube, Continuing Trend of Streamers Releasing Content for Free
If you need a little more Taylor Sheridan content in your viewing schedule before catching the midseason finale of “Yellowstone” this Sunday, we’ve got some good news for you. Paramount+ has made the first episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923” available to stream for free without ads on YouTube.
“1923,” a “Yellowstone” origin story, stars Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton) and Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton) and introduces a new generation of the Dutton family as they explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west — and the Duttons who call it home. Episodes 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+ now.
Watch the Premiere Episode of “Yellowstone” Now:
The show is the third series featuring the Dutton family that Sheridan has created in collaboration with Paramount Global. “Yellowstone” airs on the Paramount Network, while the other prequel series “1883” resides on Paramount+. Don’t worry if you haven’t seen either, though; while there are threads of connection throughout them all, “1923” is a stand-alone show.
Using YouTube as a free platform to host pilot episodes is an excellent tactic that Paramount+ has used in the past, including this year with its video game adaptation series “Halo.” It generates free publicity for popular series, and drives more potentially hesitant users to sign up and see what else the service has to offer. It doesn’t hurt that Paramount+ is currently offering new subscribers a free month's subscription with promo code “1923.”
Paramount+ is not the only service using free viewings to enhance the profile of its marquee shows. Disney+ has used similar methods to promote series like “Andor” and “The Santa Clauses” by airing them on Disney-owned linear networks such as ABC and FX. Disney also gave the first “Avatar” movie a theatrical re-release in September to promote the sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Releasing pilot episodes onto YouTube is likely a strategy that more streamers will use in the future. “1923” has over half a million views in just a few days, and if it’s driving significant numbers of new sign-ups for Paramount+, it’ll give the service a nice head start on the new year.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.