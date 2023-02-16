Plex Introduces Credit-Skipping Feature for Film, TV Content While Detecting Post-Credit Scenes
It just got easier to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies for viewers using the Plex streaming service. Plex recently launched a new feature that allows users to skip opening and closing credits allowing them to move on to the next episode even faster. While lots of streamers have this type of feature, what makes this increasingly special, the technology can detect any post-credit content, so you won’t miss any scenes hidden at the end of the closing credits.
The skip credit feature works on all of Plex’s movies and TV shows and once the scroll begins, a “skip credits” button will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. Simply click that button and you are ready to stream the next episode or whatever the next title is on your list.
This feature works similarly to the “intro detection” technology that already exists on the platform, where users were able to detect and skip the intros of many different programs. One major difference between the previously-existing technology and the skip credits feature is that you can use the new skip credits feature on your own content as well, not just content featured on Plex.
Since Plex not only brings its own sizable library of titles to the service, but also allows users to store their own media on the platform, to use the credit detection technology on content in your personal library you need to be a Plex Pass subscriber with subscriptions beginning at $4.99 per month. You can trigger credit detection for individual items in your library by performing an “analyze” on your content, and the service will gradually and automatically work to detect the credits in your content during its nightly maintenance; just make sure that you are using the most recent versions of Plex in order to access these new features.
This is the latest announcement from Plex, which grew to 16 million monthly active users in 2022. It also doubled its count of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in the same year.
This skip credits feature is just the latest addition to Plex’s platform; the service is continually working to make free content easy and seamless to access alongside series and movies that customers have purchased. In addition, Plex offers hundreds of free-to-stream channels as well as millions of deeplinked shows and movies from streamers like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video.
Plex is a free streaming service that includes on-demand access to 50,000+ movies and TV shows. The service also offers 300+ free-to-stream live TV channels in 193 countries. Users can also connect Plex to their computers to stream and share any media they have on their hard drives.
The service also offers a universal watchlist - simply add the streaming services you subscribe to and Plex becomes an automatic launch portal for any show or movie. This saves you the trouble of looking up what is streaming where.
Plex offers a subscription tier that offers even more features for people who want more functionality, but it packs a powerful punch even in its free version.
The service offers 11 live local news channels, including outlets in Detroit, Atlanta, Memphis, Jacksonville, Tulsa, Boston, and Seattle.
Plex even offers a Plex Arcade option where you can play dozens of Atari classics plus your own collection of game ROMs and emulators on your favorite devices.
This is an incredibly flexible platform that’s perfect for fans of any media.