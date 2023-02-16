Plex Introduces Credit-Skipping Feature for Film, TV Content While Detecting Post-Credit Scenes

It just got easier to binge-watch your favorite shows and movies for viewers using the Plex streaming service. Plex recently launched a new feature that allows users to skip opening and closing credits allowing them to move on to the next episode even faster. While lots of streamers have this type of feature, what makes this increasingly special, the technology can detect any post-credit content, so you won’t miss any scenes hidden at the end of the closing credits.

The skip credit feature works on all of Plex’s movies and TV shows and once the scroll begins, a “skip credits” button will appear in the lower right corner of the screen. Simply click that button and you are ready to stream the next episode or whatever the next title is on your list.

This feature works similarly to the “intro detection” technology that already exists on the platform, where users were able to detect and skip the intros of many different programs. One major difference between the previously-existing technology and the skip credits feature is that you can use the new skip credits feature on your own content as well, not just content featured on Plex.

Since Plex not only brings its own sizable library of titles to the service, but also allows users to store their own media on the platform, to use the credit detection technology on content in your personal library you need to be a Plex Pass subscriber with subscriptions beginning at $4.99 per month. You can trigger credit detection for individual items in your library by performing an “analyze” on your content, and the service will gradually and automatically work to detect the credits in your content during its nightly maintenance; just make sure that you are using the most recent versions of Plex in order to access these new features.

This is the latest announcement from Plex, which grew to 16 million monthly active users in 2022. It also doubled its count of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in the same year.

This skip credits feature is just the latest addition to Plex’s platform; the service is continually working to make free content easy and seamless to access alongside series and movies that customers have purchased. In addition, Plex offers hundreds of free-to-stream channels as well as millions of deeplinked shows and movies from streamers like Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video.