Pluto TV Brings Modern, Classic Cowboy Content to Streamer During Westerns Weeks

Saddle up, Western fans, because the free TV streamer Pluto TV’s Western Weeks have begun! The nearly month-long event features nine distinct channels streaming Western content 24 hours a day, featuring movies, music, TV, and more. Western Weeks launched on Aug. 15 and will run through Sept. 11. bringing an incredibly wide-ranging mix of cowboy content to the service.

‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Walker: Texas Ranger’ Marathons

Although Western Weeks won’t feature a dedicated “Yellowstone” channel, Pluto TV’s “More TV Drama” channel will carry marathons of the first three seasons of the popular Paramount Network drama. Pluto’s “TV Land Drama” channel will also run marathons of the fan-favorite “Walker: Texas Ranger.”

NFL Content

While those two series are emblematic of two eras of TV cowboy shows, Western Weeks will also feature a different kind of cowboy. NFL fans can enjoy replays of Dallas Cowboys games, as well as NFC and AFC West replays and highlights on Pluto TV’s NFL channel.

Western TV

This channel will feature classic Western TV series all day, every day throughout Pluto’s Western Weeks. Catch old favorites like “The Gene Autry Show,” “The Real McCoys,” and “Yancy Derringer” on this nostalgic channel.

Pluto TV Westerns

If Western movie marathons are more your speed, then this is the channel for you! Fans can enjoy “True Grit” (both the 1969 and 2010) versions, “Doc,” “Stagecoach,” and dozens of other classic and contemporary titles.

‘Gunsmoke’

Marshall Matt Dillon rides 24 hours per day on this channel dedicated exclusively to the beloved classic “Gunsmoke.” Episodes are streamed in color as well as in the original black-and-white.

‘Wanted: Dead or Alive’

Another channel dedicated to a single show, this one features the classic 1958 series “Wanted: Dead or Alive.” Starring the legendary Steve McQueen, the show follows the life of bounty hunter Josh Randall as he attempts to hunt down cattle rustlers and stagecoach robbers.

‘Heartland’

This channel is dedicated to a more contemporary Western show, the Canadian comedy-drama “Heartland.” This series follows the Fleming family and their struggle to keep their Alberta ranch going as time slowly passes them by.

‘The Rifleman’

Chuck Connors headlines “The Rifleman” as Lucas McCain, a veteran of the Civil War who moves out West to make a name and a life for himself. While he’d rather leave the life of a soldier behind him, that isn’t always possible for the owner of the fastest .44 Winchester in the West. Throughout Western Weeks, you can stream the classic series 24 hours per day on its dedicated channel.

PBR Ridepass

You won’t miss a second of bull-roping, bucking bronco action on this channel. PBR Ridepass offers replays of 2022 Pro Bull Riding events, as well as analysis and other pro rodeo content.

Country Music

Pluto TV is offering three music streaming channels during its Western Weeks as well. Vevo Country and CMT Equal Play bring the best in contemporary country, featuring stars like Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and Kane Brown. Xite Classic Country is also streaming, featuring the best in country music over the past five decades.