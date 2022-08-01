PlutoTV Launches ‘Jeopardy!’, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Free Streaming Channels with 250 Alex Trebek Episodes

“Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” are making their return to streaming in a big way. Paramount-owned free streaming service Pluto TV has made an arrangement with Sony Pictures Entertainment to create two channels dedicated entirely to playing classic episodes of the legendary game shows 24/7. Both free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels will be debuting via linear and on-demand options on Pluto TV starting today, Monday, Aug. 1.

The “Jeopardy!” channel will include a curated list of over 250 episodes from the past 33 seasons between 1984 and 2021, giving fans all the Alex Trebek that they could ever ask for. Additionally, the channel will feature a curated list of programming blocks dedicated to big “Jeopardy!” tournaments including Battle of the Decades, College Championship, Teen Tournament, Kids Week, Tournament of Champions, and much more.

“With past seasons and episodes of timeless fan-favorites like ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy! Hosted By Alex Trebek’ launching on Pluto TV, we are delighted to now offer our existing and new audiences even more to choose from,” Paramount Streaming SVP of content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner said. “Whether it’s spinning the iconic wheel or testing your knowledge with Alex Trebek, we truly have something for everyone!”

On “The Wheel of Fortune” side, fans will also get to stream a curated list of 250 episodes from within the past five years featuring long-time hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Pluto TV will have an exclusive two-year window for FAST channel streaming for both game shows, with 250 different episodes replacing the current ones midway through its term.

“We are excited to be working with Pluto TV to bring America’s favorite game shows to these new FAST channels, a growing area where we continue to see more viewers tuning in for film and TV content,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP Game Shows, Sony Pictures Television. “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are longtime staples of American pop culture and entertainment, and I know Pluto TV audiences will love watching classic episodes of these beloved shows over and over again.”

As part of the streaming deal, Sony Pictures Television will develop a number of new game show projects for Paramount’s broadcast network CBS.