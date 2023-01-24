Prime Video Sending Affleck-Helmed ‘Air’ to Theaters; Where Can You Stream Other Michael Jordan Shows, Movies?

The NBA regular season is in full swing, but if you need more basketball in your life there’s good news from Prime Video. Amazon has announced that “Air,” the newest movie from director Ben Affleck, will get a theatrical release on April 5, ahead of its streaming debut.

“Air” tells the story of the development of the “Air Jordan” brand at Nike. It will focus on the relationship between Michael Jordan’s family and Nike’s fledgling basketball division, which led to a partnership that changed the face of basketball and popular culture forever.

The movie stars a downright epic cast, beginning with Matt Damon as maverick Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Affleck who plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. The film also features Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Oscar winner Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan – among others.

This is the first film that Amazon has given a wide theatrical release since 2019’s “The Goldfinch.” No streaming date has been announced by Prime Video yet, but there is a good variety of Michael Jordan-themed content to watch on other streamers while you wait.

Check out a list of Michael Jordan-centric shows and movies, and where you can stream them!

Movies

He Got Game May 1, 1998 A basketball player’s father must try to convince him to go to a college so he can get a shorter prison sentence.

Space Jam November 15, 1996 Jokes fly as the Tune Squad takes on the Nerdlucks in a hardcourt game to decide if the Looney Tunes remain here… or become attractions at a far-off galactic off-ramp called Moron Mountain. The Nerdlucks have a monstrous secret weapon: they’ve stolen the skills of top NBA stars like Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing and become Monstars. But that’s not all, folks. The Tune Squad’s secret weapon just happens to be the finest player in this or any other universe. He’s outta this world. So’s the fun.

Jordan Rides the Bus August 29, 2010 In the fall of 1993, in his prime and at the summit of the sports world, Michael Jordan walked away from pro basketball. After leading the Dream Team to an Olympic gold medal in 1992 and taking the Bulls to their third consecutive NBA championship the following year, Jordan was jolted by the murder of his father. Was it the brutal loss of such an anchor in his life that caused the world’s most famous athlete to rekindle a childhood ambition by playing baseball? Or some feeling that he had nothing left to prove or conquer in basketball? Or something deeper and perhaps not yet understood?

Michael Jordan, Above and Beyond May 7, 1996 “Michael Jordan Above and Beyond” provides a much-needed look at Michael Jordan’s fantastic return from retirement in 1995. The first 20 minutes or so recap his retirement, attempt at minor league baseball, and his dealing with his father’s murder. It picks up when it starts looking at the huge frenzy that was his return to the NBA in the Spring of 1995. It covers his mediocre first game back against the Pacers, his Friday night Chicago return against the Magic, and his subsequent return to form with a game-winning shot against Atlanta, and a career night dropping 55 on the Knicks.

Michael Jordan: His Airness January 1, 1999 From his days as a child in North Carolina to his retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1999, His Airness takes you on a journey through Michael Jordan’s entire career. Complete with spectacular highlights along with interviews from teammates, coaches, and writers, plus Michael’s own insight, this video captures the spirit, determination and championship drive of this global icon.

Michael Jordan's Playground January 1, 1990 This made-for-video production mixes highlights of Michael Jordan from the ’80s with a fantasy storyline of a high school teen named Walt, who has been cut from his basketball team. Doubting his abilities, Walt gets some lessons from Michael Jordan himself, on the magical Playground known as Michael Jordan’s Playground.

Shows