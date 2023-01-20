Reelz to Become Major League Wrestling Broadcast Home Next Month

Professional wrestling fans will have yet another option in 2023 — Major League Wrestling on Reelz.

It was announced on Friday that Reelz, the New Mexico-based digital cable and satellite network, would be the new broadcast home for Major League Wrestling, known as MLW for short. The upstart promotion previously aired its shows exclusively on YouTube.

Starting Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET, the channel will air a flagship MLW programming block called “MLW Underground Wrestling,” which will feature many of MLW’s top stars like Heavyweight champ Alex Hammerstone, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Real1 (formerly WWE’s Enzo Amore,) John Hennigan (formerly WWE’s Johnny Nitro/John Morrison), Jacob Fatu, Microman, and more.

“Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we’re thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights,” Reelz SVP Steve Cheskin said. “With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we’re stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week.”

Like MLW’s YouTube show, episodes are pre-taped and aired after the fact. We already know the first episode’s details — and it’s starting off hot. Hammerstone will face EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing match for the world title. We’ll also see Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club, and former CZW World Champion Mance Warner in action. Reelz will also offer legacy MLW content after airings of MLW Underground Wrestling. Following the inaugural show on Feb. 7, we’ll get to see a replay of MLW Battle Riot IV, which originally aired last November.

“Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7,” MLW CEO Court Bauer said. “The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW.”

You can watch Major League Wrestling action on REELZ, which is available with many live TV streaming services. Your best bet is Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.