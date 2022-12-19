Reminder: You Can Stream Week 15 ‘Monday Night Football,’ Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, on ESPN+

“Monday Night Football” heads to Green Bay, Wisc. tonight as the Packers take on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to cap off Week 15. Both teams enter the game in a place they didn’t expect to be at the beginning of the year — near the NFC’s cellar. The Rams’ recently acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield seems to have injected some life into the hapless champs, while wide receiver Christian Watson has done the same for the Packers, which has all the makings for a thrilling Monday night contest.

For fans who need a little more football before turning all of their attention to the upcoming holidays, they now have more options to watch tonight’s game. While the game will be broadcast on ESPN as always, it will also kick off a string of games coming to the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service, ESPN+.

In addition to tonight’s Week 15 matchup, ESPN+ subscribers will also be able to watch the highly-anticipated Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals, a Week 18 doubleheader between teams still to be determined on Jan. 9, and a Super Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16. The participants in the latter three games are TBD depending on how the next few weeks shake out. The NFL has a dynamic final week of the season to ensure the most important games are played in primetime.

In addition to the live NFL games, with your ESPN+ subscription, you will also get “NFL Primetime” with Chris Berman every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and exclusive original football-focused shows like “Peyton’s Places” and “Man in the Arena.” For those of you in the fantasy football playoffs, ESPN+ subscribers get access to member-exclusive fantasy tools and cheat sheets, as well as insights from Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, and more.

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

No, there is no free trial for ESPN+. However, you can save nearly $11 monthly if you sign up for the Disney Bundle. You can get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as cheap as $13.99 even though signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97. Not a bad deal.

What Else Is On ESPN+?

For sports fans, ESPN+ is the streaming place to be. Not only will you get NFL games and studio shows, but you will also get access to thousands of other live games from various other sports leagues, including live college football, UFC events, NHL, PHF, and college hockey, out-of-market Major League Baseball games, LaLiga soccer, PGA Tour golf, live cricket, other college sports, and so much more. You’ll also be able to watch ESPN’s critically-acclaimed “30 for 30” series and other documentaries, as well as original content.