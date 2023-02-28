 Skip to Content
Roku Channel Adds Two Free Channels from Jellysmack Dedicated to Lifestyle, True Crime

David Satin

You didn’t think The Roku Channel would really let February end without adding more content, did you? The ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service is launching two new FAST channels, which are available to all users now.

According to Variety, the two new channels come to The Roku Channel from Jellysmack, a content creation network that helps creators distribute their work more widely. Jellysmack recently won the Digiday Technology Award for Best Digital/Social Video Management Platform.

“We are thrilled to provide our audience with content featuring some of today’s most popular digital creators, including Brad Mondo, Lauren Riihimaki, Stephanie Soo, and more through this partnership,” The Roku Channel’s head of AVOD Ashley Hovey said. “The addition of these new channels to our Live TV Guide is the latest example of how we aim to provide our users with access to popular entertainment options for free.”

The first addition from Jellysmack is the Hello Inspo channel. This channel features lifestyle content including beauty and style tips and tricks, new home decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, cooking hacks and recipes, and much more. It features noted content creators Brad Mondo, Emmeline Mayline Cho (Emmymade), Liz Fenwick, HeXtian, Hellthy JunkFood (JP Lambiase and Julia Goolia), Lauren Riihimaki (LaurDIY) Smitha Deepak, Josh Elkin and Karina Garcia.

Next up is the Mysteria channel, which offers true crime content from some of the most popular content creators on the internet. Contributors to the new Mysteria network on The Roku Channel include Stephanie Soo, Christina Randall, True Crime Recaps (Amy Townsend and Chris Nathan), Killer Bites, Dr. Todd Grande, John Lordan (LordanArts), Brooke Makenna and Danelle Hallan.

“Our partnership with Roku is about finding big opportunities for creators and their content,” Jellysmack’s head of platform partnership Stefanie Schwartz told Variety. The Roku Channel lets Jellysmack creators reach “a large and growing audience.”

The Roku Channel saw nearly 24 billion hours streamed in the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, and now stands above 70 million active monthly users. Earlier in February, it added 11 new channels dedicated to content from Screambox, ALLBLK, and much more.

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 450+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash with the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

