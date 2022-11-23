 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Get 20+ Streaming Services Only $0.99+ per Month (Up to 80% Off) Through Roku Channel

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking to try a new streaming service for Black Friday 2022, Roku is offering discounts on over 20 streaming services. Through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28, you can get two months of a wide variety of streaming services for as low as $0.99, meaning that services will be up to 80% off. The deals include services like AMC+, BET+, Cinemax, discovery+, Fox Nation, and more.

If you are a Fire TV user, Amazon is offering similar discounts on streaming services through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

These are great ways to try out some new services this holiday season. You could pair these with some other great streaming deals including 12 months of Hulu for $1.99 per month, or you can get 12 months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 monthly.

Hulu Black Friday Deal

Peacock Black Friday Deal

All Roku Premium Subscriptions 2022 Black Friday Deals

Need a Roku or Fire TV Device?

If you need a streaming device to go with your streaming service, you can also take advantage of one of Roku’s device deals.

If you go with a Roku, you’ll get the most popular streaming interface and tons of streaming options. You’ll also get 30 days free of HBO Max, along with a three-month free trial of Apple TV+.

