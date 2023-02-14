Roku Makes Deal With pocket.watch to Bring Five Exclusive Kids Titles to Kids & Family Channel

In recent years, streaming content made especially for children has become more and more in demand. Parents want to be able to leave their kids in the room without worrying about the appropriateness of the content they’re watching. Because of this, almost every streaming service now has specially curated content for children to watch, offering fun, safe, and often educational choices that any parent can feel comfortable with their kids viewing without them in the room.

As the childish arms race continues, the Roku Channel has struck yet another deal to strengthen its arsenal of whimsical entertainment. Working with the popular kids and family studio pocket.watch, Roku has brought five new original titles to its “Kids & Family” channel.

The fast-rising studio has been a titan in the children’s media landscape since its inception in 2017. In its short lifespan, pocket.watch has become home to some of the most popular content for Generation Alpha that exists, with its show “Ryan’s World” garnering over a billion views on YouTube. A deal with such a lucrative and popular studio can only bolster Roku’s family-friendly offerings.

The new slate of content was kicked off by “Ryan’s World Titan Universe Holiday Adventures,” a special starring the highly popular YouTube star, which debuted on Thanksgiving Day 2022 after being advertised on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast. After this test run of the new deal, four more titles were signed to stream exclusively on the Roku Channel.

These new titles include “Toys & Colors Kaleidoscope City Special,” a hybrid animated and live-action special that brings kids to the colorful and visually stimulating Kaleidoscope City, where they will learn to see things from another perspective. There’s also the “Elemon Special,” a children’s anime special that helps reinforce STEM concepts with a fun and exciting show.

Next up is “Love, Diana Special,” a special based on the most-viewed kid on YouTube. Finally, this lineup is rounded out by an entire series, “Jason Vlogs and the Do Crew,” an original series starring another YouTube star, Jason Vlogs, who has amassed over 10 billion views on the site. In the series, Jason and his friends will teach kids about everyday problem-solving.

By harnessing the power of this partnership, The Roku Channel can expose itself to a whole new audience of kids. Utilizing synergy not only with the pocket.watch studio, but with these very popular YouTube content creators, The Roku Channel is becoming a better and better option for any family with kids.