Ryan Reynolds to Make Unscripted Content for fuboTV; Launches Linear Network on Streamer

Things over at fuboTV are about to get a little more sarcastic, a lot more handsome, and there might be some fourth wall breaking as well. On Monday, Fubo announced that the live TV streaming service had inked a deal with Maximum Effort Productions, which was co-founded by Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds and George Dewey. The pact includes a first-look deal for unscripted content, a blind scripted deal, and the launch of a Maximum Effort Network on fuboTV.

Maximum Effort has been behind a number of Reynolds’ most recent successes including the two “Deadpool” movies, “Free Guy,” “The Adam Project,” and the upcoming unscripted soccer show “Welcome to Wrexham,” which will premiere on FX and Hulu later this month.

“Maximum Effort’s mission is to bring people together in fun and unexpected ways and we think today’s announcement with Fubo will help do just that,” Reynolds said. “FuboTV has taken a fresh approach to developing and delivering content in the digital age and the entire team is passionate about thinking differently and taking chances. I genuinely can’t believe Maximum Effort gets to program our own network. I am beyond excited and grateful to Fubo.”

And true to his public persona, Reynolds is promising a whole lot of craziness Maximum Effort Network.

I make this solemn promise: The Maximum Effort channel

on FuboTV will be the most recklessly programmed channel since Evel Kneivel’s short stint as head of ABC. https://t.co/pQOxAtFWK8 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 8, 2022

The Maximum Effort Network is set to join the sports-focused streamer’s growing list of linear channel offerings. Last week when Fubo reported its second-quarter earnings, the company revealed that it had dipped below 1 million subscribers, but that it was adjusting its growth strategy in order to focus more on adding free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels and moving away from integrated live sports betting.

“I am thrilled to announce FuboTV’s partnership with Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, James Toney (chief strategy officer) and Maximum Effort,” fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Ryan is not only an A-list Hollywood star but also a serial entrepreneur with a stellar track record across sports, advertising, content and marketing … Ryan and Maximum Effort have demonstrated their confidence in FuboTV and what we plan to create together through an equity agreement encompassing stock at higher than today’s trading price. We can’t wait to get started.”

Maximum Effort’s partnership with Fubo leaves in place the production company’s three-year, first-look deal with Paramount Global for feature film projects.