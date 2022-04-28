‘Schitt’s Creek’ to Move from Netflix to Hulu this Fall
Looks like the Rose family is on the move again. After previously being available on CW Seed, IMDb TV (now known as Freevee), and currently Netflix, Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek” is moving to Hulu in the United States this fall.
Beginning on Oct. 3, Hulu will become the exclusive subscription video-on-demand home for all of Roses’ antics. Debuting in 2015 on Canadian network CBC, Pop TV joined the production after two seasons. Throughout its run, “Schitt’s Creek” continued to grow an audience who fell in love with the quirky and privileged — yet ultimately sweet and loving — characters.
“Based on the number of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ GIFs we Slack every day, it’s no surprise that we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Johnny, Moira, Alexis, ‘Daviiid’ and the wonderfully unique residents of Schitt’s Creek to Hulu,” said Joe Earley, President of Hulu. “We can’t wait to share the award-winning, blisteringly-funny, yet heartwarming series and characters with our subscribers. We know they’ll fit in nicely.”
Schitt’s Creek
Formerly filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose, his soap star wife Moira, and their two kids, über-hipster son David and socialite daughter Alexis, suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small depressing town they once bought as a joke.
The show centers on a wealthy video store magnate who goes broke and is forced to move to a backwoods town that he once bought as a joke. Johnny Rose (played by Eugene Levy), his former soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and their two adult children David (Eugene’s real-life son Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy) are forced to live out of a motel as they struggle to find jobs and relationships and, most importantly, what it means to be a family.
Prior to ending its run in 2020, “Schitt’s Creek” scored dozens of awards and nominations including making history by sweeping all of the Primetime Emmy’s comedy categories in 2020, giving the series the most wins in a single season for a comedy.
Hulu will pair the Canadian import with other popular comedies including ABC’s breakout hits “Abbott Elementary” and “Home Economics,” Freeform’s “Single Drunk Female,” FX’s “Dave,” and Hulu Originals “Only Murders in the Building,” “Life and Beth,” “How I Met Your Father,” and more.
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.