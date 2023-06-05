Sling Freestream’s PickleTV Channel Provides Perfect Way to Get Into America’s Fastest-Growing Sports

At this point, we’ve all pretty much heard that pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, but do you really know what pickleball is? Even if you know that the sport is a combination of elements of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, do you understand the specifics of the game? What about the names of the best players in the world and what makes them elite? How about how to hit a cross-court winner? Fortunately, if you are one of the millions of Americans getting swept up by the pickleball craze, Sling Freestream has an entire channel for you to perfect your game and get your fill of all of the sport’s exciting action.

PickleTV is an all-encompassing linear channel on Sling’s free streaming service that plays pickleball tournaments, instructional content, and behind-the-scenes programming 24 hours per day. The channel airs matches from the US Open Pickleball Championships, Las Vegas Pickleball Open, Pro Pickleball Association Indoor National Championships, and other recent events as well as episodes on how to hit a better backhand and what it’s like to live the life of a professional pickleball player.

In addition to the 24/7 streaming schedule, PickleTV also has a growing library of shows and tournaments available on demand. Currently, the channel has 15 tournaments available to stream anytime, including the 2023 US Open Pickleball Championships from earlier this spring.

Beyond the tournaments, the channel’s on-demand library also includes “Inside World Pickleball,” which goes into the inner workings of the sport; “Christian Alshon: A Day in the Life,” which pulls back the curtain on what it is like to travel the country as a pro pickleballer; and “Pickleball 360,” which breaks down individual matches from some of the biggest tournaments in the world.

Check out the preview for PickleTV:

Despite being invented nearly 60 years ago, Pickleball has been surging recently with over 36.5 million players in the U.S. alone and hundreds of pro tournaments around the globe every year. Whether now is the time for you to fully embrace this exciting sport, or if you are a long-time player looking for more pickle-content, Sling Freestream is the best place to get it for free.

In addition to PickleTV, Freestream offers over 375 channels and more than 41,000 on-demand titles completely for free. While all of this content is also available to Sling TV subscribers, you do not have to be a customer of the company’s live TV streaming service in order to access it. Not only is it free, but you don’t even need to provide an email address or create a Sling account to watch everything that Freestream has to offer.