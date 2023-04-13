Sling TV Now Available on Amazon Echo Show 8, 10 Devices; Joins Echo Show 15 in Streaming Video

The Amazon Echo Show feels like it’s a device straight out of the futuristic world of “The Jetsons.” Not only can it hear your commands like other Echo devices, but it also has the capability to see you and display features including video calling, calendars, shopping lists, security camera footage, and streaming videos. Now, adding to the list of exciting functions on the smart device, Sling TV is available to customers with the Echo Show 8 and 10, so you can watch your favorite shows straight from those devices.

While the live TV streaming service has been available on Amazon Echo Show 15 for some time now, Sling TV announced that it would also make the service available on the two smaller devices. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, open Sling TV” and log in to your account.

Once you are logged in, you can then give tell Alexa what you’d like to watch. For example, you can say, “Alexa, watch CNN on Sling.” You can also tell it to pause, resume, and even fast forward. You just need to remember to add “Alexa” before each command.

Everyone from diehard sports fanatics to those who just like to catch a few reality shows can benefit from the customized television experience that Sling offers. With Sling’s base services (Orange and/or Blue), one can access channels such as AMC, A&E, Discovery, ESPN, Hallmark, NBA TV, TNT, and TBS. Moreover, users have access to over 50 individual streaming services such as Starz, Showtime, and discovery+ as well as hundreds of complimentary, ad-supported channels via Sling Freestream.

For new customers, Sling TV allows you to personalize your base channel preferences and to add on special packages such as sports, comedy, or kids programs.