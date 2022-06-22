Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel Announced, ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Name Change, ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed
It was reported last week that “Game of Thrones” favorite Jon Snow — played by Kit Harrington — would be the focus of an HBO spinoff series currently in early development. In the final season of “GOT,” Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne. If the series makes it to air, it would be the first “GOT” sequel show. Previous attempts have not made it out of development. While the show works its way to air, the “Game of Thrones” universe will expand later this summer as prequel series “House of the Dragon” is set to premiere on Aug. 21.
Catch the trailer for ‘House of the Dragon’:
Upcoming shows and deals:
- Paramount+ recently announced that Hollywood icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would lead the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1932,” however, that is no longer the case. While Ford and Mirren are still set to star, the show has apparently shifted its time frame — and name — to be set in the period between World War I and the beginning of Prohibition. The show will now be known as “1923.” The series is the next installment of the prequel anthology series detailing the rise of the powerful rancher family the Duttons, following “1883,” which launched late last year. In “1923, ” the Duttons must confront lawlessness, drought, Prohibition and cattle theft.
- Netflix has renewed “Lincoln Lawyer” for a 10-episode second season. It is based on the fourth book in Michael Connelly’s “Lincoln Lawyer” series, “The Fifth Witness.” TV vets David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey developed the show for streaming, which stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell and Becki Newton.
-
Former Spice Girl Mel B will join the judge’s panel for Season 2 of the Paramount+ singing competition “Queen of the Universe.” Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel will round out the judging panel, while Graham Norton returns as host. The show pits drag queens against each other, as they battle for supremacy. The queens debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience in every episode.
-
Barack and Michelle Obama recently announced that their first scripted drama from their deal with Netflix would be “Bodkin,” starring “SNL” alum Will Forte. The comedy-thriller follows podcasters who investigate the disappearance of three people in a coastal Irish town, but the story is much bigger than they could imagine.
-
This week, Hulu is inviting fans to “check in to their obsessions” in a new marketing campaign centered on the Hulu Motel — a destination for the most obsessed viewers. The Hulu Motel is in Los Angeles. Admission is free, but guests must reserve tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. The virtual motel is inspired by Hulu’s library of shows, including “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Atlanta,” “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Great.” This is a real-life experience where guests step inside their favorite Hulu shows for 90-minutes.