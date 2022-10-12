Streaming News Round-Up: ‘Wednesday,’ Selena Gomez, ‘Titans’ Drop Trailers; Messina Joins Cuoco in Thriller

The Netflix series “Wednesday” released its second trailer this week, revealing new information about the creepy and kooky series. Joining Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, are Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as her parents, Morticia and Gomez, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. Fred Armisen plays Uncle Fester. The news of the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s involvement in the show had been a secret until he popped up in the trailer. Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in the “Addams Family” film franchise, plays a teacher at the title character’s Nevermore Academy, which houses all kinds of secrets and terrors. The series debuts on the streaming giant on Nov. 23.

Watch the latest trailer for “Wednesday:

Singer, actress, and host Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”) is sharing her physical and mental struggles in Apple TV’s “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documentary, which debuts Nov. 4. The trailer, which dropped this week, details her numerous health issues, including bipolar disorder and lupus, as she fights to regain a sense of self. Directed by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), the doc brings awareness and hope both to Gomez and others who cope with various forms of mental and physical illness.

Check out the trailer for “My Mind & Me”:

HBO Max will debut Season 4 of superhero series “Titans” on Nov. 4. In the new season, the Titans saved Gotham and head back to San Francisco; en route, they confront a supernatural cult that has to be defeated. The series stars Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Joshua Orpin as Superboy. The new season will welcome Joseph Morgan, Franka Potente, and Lisa Ambalavanar as villains Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, and Jinx, respectively. Titus Welliver will also serve as big bad Lex Luthor, while Brec Bassinger will reprise her role as Stargirl from the eponymous series on The CW.

Watch the “Titans” Season 4 trailer:

Peacock announced this week that Chris Messina (“The New Girl”) will star opposite Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”) in the dark comedy thriller “Based on a True Story.” The plot concerns a realtor, plumber, and former tennis star that get involved in murder. Messina’s role, Nathan, is being kept under wraps.

The new series “Kindred” from FX will stream on Hulu starting Dec. 13. Based on Octavia E. Butler’s time-traveling novel, the premiere includes all eight episodes. “Kindred” stars Mallori Johnson as a young black woman in Los Angeles who suddenly finds herself on a 19th-century plantation confronting family secrets.

Sony Pictures Networks just announced that Sony KAL Hindi, its free, Hindi-language ad-supported streaming television channel, launched on Xumo in the United States. Shows on the platform include “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hai.”

Skinny bundle streamer Philo is starting to roll out its app on Samsung Smart TVs. The Philo app offers access to streaming versions of 80+ cable channels and a cloud-based DVR that stores shows for up to one year. The release is timed to coincide with the start of the fall TV season.

Pluto TV just launched four new channels: The Walking Dead, Cheaters, CSI: NY and CSI: Miami in Spanish.