Streaming News: ‘The Out-Laws,’ ‘Is It Cake, Too’ Release Trailers, ‘Barcelona Bird Box’ Expands Scary Franchise

A sweet, straight-laced bank manager meets his future in-laws for the first time in “The Out-Laws” — and it’s the week of his wedding. They seem a bit skeptical of him but friendly — until he realizes they have just robbed his bank! Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin co-star in this wacky family comedy, which hits Netflix on July 7. The streaming service released a trailer for the new comedy this week.

Watch “The Out-Laws” trailer:

In 2018, “Bird Box” — which starred Sandra Bullock — was a massive international hit for Netflix. Now, the streamer has announced that a Spanish-language version is coming next month. “Barcelona Bird Box” will arrive on Netflix on July 14. In the film, fears are twisted and survival depends on escaping the Spanish city as a sinister threat destroys humanity and people commit suicide. To survive, residents have to keep their eyes shut!

Check out the trailer for “Barcelona Bird Box”:

“Is It Cake?” released a trailer for its second season — appropriately dubbed “Is It Cake, Too?” — arriving on Netflix later this month. In the competition show, super-talented bakers create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects, such as shoes and baseball gloves, with the winner taking home a $100,000 prize. The sweet deception returns on June 30 with host Mikey Day.

Get a first look at “Is It Cake, Too?”:

Prime Video released the trailer for “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” which kicks off with three episodes on Aug. 4. Based on Holly Ringland’s novel, the seven-part series tells the story of Alice Hart, a girl who lost her parents in a fire when she was nine. She’s taken to live on her grandmother’s flower farm, where she learns the secrets of her family’s past. Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Leah Purcell co-star in the limited series.

Check out “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” trailer:

New cooking competition show “Morimoto’s Sushi Master” is set to launch on June 16 on The Roku Channel. Renowned chef and restaurateur Masaharu Morimoto is the head judge on the new sushi cooking competition hosted by Lyrica Okano. The six-episode series will debut in its entirety on the free streaming platform and will highlight the skills needed to perfect the art of sushi-making.

Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s life, “Swagger” returns to Apple TV on June 23 for a second season. The show explores the world of youth basketball, as well as the players, families, and coaches who navigate dreams, ambition, and corruption. Viewers can catch up on Season 1 of “Swagger,” now available on the streamer.

Also announced this week: Apple TV+ has secured the rights to a yet-untitled four-part docuseries about Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The series will showcase the star athlete through his five FIFA World Cup appearances and his FIFA World Cup 2022 win.

Paramount+ has acquired “Love in Taipei,” a new film based on the novel “Loveboat, Taipei” by Abigail Hing Wen. A young American woman (played by Ashley Liao) is sent to a cultural immersion program in Taipei, Taiwan — inspired by an actual program attended by thousands of Chinese and Taiwanese kids. While there, she discovers fun and romance, as well as new things about herself. No details about a release date, but the show is set to debut this summer.

7-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: FATALATTRACTION

MGM+ has picked up the four-episode true-crime docuseries “Psycho: The Lost Tapes of Ed Gein,” premiering in September. The series follows 1950s grave robber and serial killer Ed Gein, whose crimes inspired films such as “Psycho,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” The series explores Gein’s twisted relationship with his mother and the police discovery of his house of horrors.