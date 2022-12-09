Study: Digital Antenna Use on the Rise as Cord Cutting Increases

The streaming media industry is in an oddly cyclical phase. As pay-TV providers like cable and satellite continue to hemorrhage customers, many streaming services find themselves behaving more like cable companies, using ad-supported streaming and free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to lure more users.

Given that the streaming industry began as a way to push back against the TV status quo, one might think that users of streaming services would push back against this type of regression. But TV watchers in the United States have taken that regression one step further, according to a new study from Horowitz Research. The study found that digital antenna use is on the rise, with 18% of TV content viewers reporting owning such a device.

The data also shows that not only are people buying over-the-air (OTA) antennas in higher numbers, but they are also making frequent use of them. Self-reported time spent with content delivered via digital antenna accounts for about one in every four viewing hours among antenna owners overall, growing to over four in 10 hours of viewing time spent among antenna owners without a pay-TV service at 42%.

As the data shows, antenna users are highly interested in receiving hyper-local programming. Among digital antenna owners, 58% say they are interested in using their device to get local news. Digital antennas are also a good way to access live sports being broadcast on local stations, without having to sign up for an expensive pay-TV package.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Horowitz’s data is that young people are using digital antennas at an even higher rate. Younger viewers report using digital antennas at a rate of 23%, while viewers 50+ lag behind at 15%. Interestingly, antenna use has not appeared to make a huge impact on streaming services, as all antenna-owning survey respondents reported streaming was their No. 1 source of TV content according to the survey. However, access to broadcast channels via antenna can help cut down on the overall price of streaming by not having to subscribe to a live TV streaming service.

“There is still a healthy market for the live, linear local and hyper-local broadcast news and information that digital antennas can deliver for free to consumers,” Horowitz Research’s Adriana Waterstonsaid. “But consumer education is critical to drive awareness, continued adoption, and viewership. There are many consumers who would benefit from having a digital antenna but don’t know it’s an option for them. It’s in the best interest of broadcasters to make a concerted effort to change that.”

Indeed, one area of weakness for digital antennas is that few people understand the full range of benefits that they offer. Over half (54%) of non-antenna owners say they know only a little about such devices. If antenna manufacturers want to build on the 13% of viewers who say that they are either planning to get a digital antenna or would be very likely to adopt an antenna in the near future, they’ll need to better educate customers about their features.

Still, the increased use of digital antennas is a fascinating evolution of the media landscape. It demonstrates that while pay-TV services may be circling the drain, people still have a need to access local content and that they also enjoy being able to do so for free. Streamers don’t have anything to fear from the wider adoption of antennas, but the days of the rabbit ears are not quite over yet.