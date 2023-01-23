 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Study: Diverse, Representative Content Attracts New Streaming Customers, Leads to Increased Retention

Matt Rainis

As the pool of streaming services becomes larger and larger, each individual platform needs to take steps to separate itself from the pack. Part of this involves casting a wide net when pursuing potential users, making sure that each service contains content that can be enjoyed by everybody.

A 2021 study showed that one of the most effective ways for a streaming service to stand out from the crowd was by providing inclusive content that appeals to diverse audiences. According to a recent study by Nielsen, 34% of people feel that there is not enough content out there that represents them. Among minority groups, this feeling is far more pronounced.

The study shows that Hispanic, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI), Black, and Native/Indigenous viewers all feel that they don’t see themselves represented enough in the content that they consume. Fifth-three percent of those polled said that they would be more likely to watch inclusive content. Black audiences specifically have been trending towards consuming more representative content through Black-focused streaming options like BET+, proving that representative content can draw in significant audiences.

The numbers seem to back up the idea that more inclusive programming generally does better on streaming platforms. According to the Nielsen study, 71% of programs that the company’s internal data deemed “highly bingeable” were inclusive of under-represented minority groups.

Not only do these more diverse shows do well, but they can even draw in completely new audiences. A couple of great examples of that are the shows “Reservation Dogs” and “Dark Winds,” both of which feature heavy Native American/Indigenous representation. According to Nielsen’s data, when the second season of “Reservation Dogs” debuted on Hulu in 2021, it drew 1.4 million viewers who had never watched a minute of content on Hulu up to that point.

Among these new viewers, 23% continued watching content on Hulu after “Reservation Dogs.” Additionally, “Dark Winds,” which aired on AMC and AMC+, drew in 2.8 million viewers who had never before watched AMC, and 15% of them continued watching the channel’s other programming. In part by appealing to an underserved demographic, these shows brought in significant viewership gains for their platforms.

While content, in general, is trending in a direction of more diversity and representation, with Netflix, for instance, greatly increasing the amount of international programming featured on the service, there are still plenty of opportunities for these platforms to increase the number of inclusive titles in their libraries. As the streaming options increase, delivering programming that is both relevant and representative of viewers will be a vital part of streaming services’ continued success.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.