Study: Diverse, Representative Content Attracts New Streaming Customers, Leads to Increased Retention

As the pool of streaming services becomes larger and larger, each individual platform needs to take steps to separate itself from the pack. Part of this involves casting a wide net when pursuing potential users, making sure that each service contains content that can be enjoyed by everybody.

A 2021 study showed that one of the most effective ways for a streaming service to stand out from the crowd was by providing inclusive content that appeals to diverse audiences. According to a recent study by Nielsen, 34% of people feel that there is not enough content out there that represents them. Among minority groups, this feeling is far more pronounced.

The study shows that Hispanic, Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI), Black, and Native/Indigenous viewers all feel that they don’t see themselves represented enough in the content that they consume. Fifth-three percent of those polled said that they would be more likely to watch inclusive content. Black audiences specifically have been trending towards consuming more representative content through Black-focused streaming options like BET+, proving that representative content can draw in significant audiences.

The numbers seem to back up the idea that more inclusive programming generally does better on streaming platforms. According to the Nielsen study, 71% of programs that the company’s internal data deemed “highly bingeable” were inclusive of under-represented minority groups.

Not only do these more diverse shows do well, but they can even draw in completely new audiences. A couple of great examples of that are the shows “Reservation Dogs” and “Dark Winds,” both of which feature heavy Native American/Indigenous representation. According to Nielsen’s data, when the second season of “Reservation Dogs” debuted on Hulu in 2021, it drew 1.4 million viewers who had never watched a minute of content on Hulu up to that point.

Among these new viewers, 23% continued watching content on Hulu after “Reservation Dogs.” Additionally, “Dark Winds,” which aired on AMC and AMC+, drew in 2.8 million viewers who had never before watched AMC, and 15% of them continued watching the channel’s other programming. In part by appealing to an underserved demographic, these shows brought in significant viewership gains for their platforms.

While content, in general, is trending in a direction of more diversity and representation, with Netflix, for instance, greatly increasing the amount of international programming featured on the service, there are still plenty of opportunities for these platforms to increase the number of inclusive titles in their libraries. As the streaming options increase, delivering programming that is both relevant and representative of viewers will be a vital part of streaming services’ continued success.