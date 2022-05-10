Study: Millennials Lead Move to Streaming, but Not for Sports

It’s no surprise that the younger TV viewers are the ones leading the charge from traditional television to streaming, but there is one area in which millennials are more beholden to the linear model than any other.

The latest State of Viewership Report from Samba TV shows that while millennials (people born roughly between 1981 and 1996) are more likely to have cut the cord than any other fully adult generation, when it comes to watching live sports, they tend to stick to traditional TV.

Samba reports that even though one-quarter of millennial households watch less than one hour of linear TV per week, when it comes to sports, they are far more likely to tune in on cable or satellite. During the first quarter of the year, NBA games, ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” and the NFL playoffs were the most viewed sports-centric programming on linear for millennials.

However, with streaming live sports becoming more common as various services jockey for broadcast rights, it would not be a surprise if that trend shifts in the coming years.

The Samba survey also showed that — despite recent subscriber losses — the two most popular streaming titles amongst millennials in Q1 2022 were on Netflix with the third being Peacock’s biggest breakout hit.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy February 16, 2022 The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate docuseries charting Kanye West’s career, filmed over two decades. Loading…

Love Is Blind February 13, 2020 Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person. Loading…

Bel-Air February 13, 2022 The journey of a book smart teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of west Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest suburbs.

For the Gen Z streamers (individuals born approximately between 1997 and 2012), Netflix remains a must-have, but HBO Max tops their most-viewed list.